‘The full truth’: First three episodes of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell documentary series has landed on Netflix, with the first three episodes now available to view.

The series, titled Harry & Meghan, is expected to rock the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowing to tell “the whole truth” about the “other side” of their story.

The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.

Viewers will be able to watch the first volume from 8am GMT on Thursday (8 December). The second volume, containing the last three episodes of the series, will be released on 15 December.

More to follow...