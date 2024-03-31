Full-time: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

[BBC]

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League - for a couple of hours at least - as Mohamed Salah ended Brighton's resistance to secure a vital victory at Anfield.

With title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal meeting later on Sunday, Liverpool knew the significance of beating the resolute Seagulls in the early kick-off.

But Brighton striker Danny Welbeck stunned the hosts by thumping a strike into the top corner with only 87 seconds on the clock.

Liverpool responded strongly and began to dominate possession, with Luis Diaz poking home the equaliser from close range before the half-hour mark.

Salah, making his first league start since New Year's Day, had missed a host of chances but eventually made one count when he coolly slotted in from Alexis Mac Allister's pass in the 65th minute.

Liverpool move on to 67 points, three ahead of Arsenal - who have a superior goal difference - and four in front of City before their match at Etihad Stadium.

