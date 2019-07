Full Supercars Ipswich weekend schedule

Subject to change. All times and TV listings local (AEST, GMT +10).

Friday July 26

08:00-8:25 Touring Car Masters – Practice

08:30-08:50 SuperUtes – Practice 1

09:05-09:25 Super3 – Practice 1

09:35-09:55 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice

10:05-10:45 Super2 – Practice 1 (Fox Sports 506)

11:00-11:20 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

11:35-12:05 Supercars – Practice 1 (Fox Sports 506)

12:20-12:40 SuperUtes – Practice 2 (Fox Sports 506)

12:25-13:15 Super3 – Practice 2 (Fox Sports 506)

13:25-13:45 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

14:00-14:40 Super2 – Practice 2 (Fox Sports 506)

14:55-15:25 Supercars – Practice 2 (Fox Sports 506)

15:40-15:55 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race (Fox Sports 506)

Saturday July 27

08:25-08:45 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506)

08:55-09:15 Super3 – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

09:30-09:50 SuperUtes – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

10:00-10:20 Touring Car Masters – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506)

10:35-11:05 Supercars – Practice 3 (Fox Sports 506)

11:20-11:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)

11:50-12:10 Super3 – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506)

12:20-12:40 SuperUtes – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506)

12:55-13:10 Super2 – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

13:25-14:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

14:20-14:40 Touring Car Masters – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)

14:55-15:25 Super2 – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506)

16:15-17:10 Supercars – Race 1 (Fox Sports 506)

Sunday July 28

08:20-08:45 SuperUtes – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)

08:55-09:15 Super3 – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)

09:30-10:00 Supercars – Practice 4 (Fox Sports 506)

10:15-10:35 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506)

10:50-11:05 Super2 – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

11:20-12:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Fox Sports 506)

12:15-12:35 Touring Car Masters – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506)

12:50-13:20 Super2 – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)

14:10-15:35 Supercars – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)

15:55-16:15 SuperUtes – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506)

16:25-16:50 Super3 – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506)

17:00-17:20 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4 (Fox Sports 506)