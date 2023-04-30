Full ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Was Uploaded To Twitter For Hours – Report
A Twitter Blue user leveraged the subscription service’s new ability to upload longer videos to post the entirety of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, an infringement that wasn’t discovered for several hours, Forbes reports.
The account “vids that go hard” posted the box office smash early Sunday morning. User “Twilight Sparkle” posted a short caption with a profanity to announce the uploads.
More from Deadline
Elon Musk Rolling Out Twitter Feature For Media Publishers To "Charge Users On A Per-Article Basis"
Jimmy Wales Says "Reading Too Much Twitter Has Made Elon Musk Stupid"
Studio Marketers On 'Barbie', 'M3GAN' Digital Campaigns; Hoping TikTok's Not Banned, Twitter Settles Down - CinemaCon
The account has 1.1 million followers, and estimates of multiple millions of page views as high as 9 million have been reported before the film was finally taken down.
Super Mario Bros. Movie just crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide theatrical box office.
Twitter Blue’s subscribers can upload 60-minutes of video in 1080p Full HD quality. The Super Mario film was uploaded in two parts.
Twitter has downsized staff significantly since its purchase last year by entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Best of Deadline
WGA Strike Explained: The Issues, The Stakes, Movies & TV Shows Affected — And How Long It Might Last
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Major Film Festivals & More
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.