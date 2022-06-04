Here’s the full schedule of performances at Carolina Country Music Festival

The Carolina Country Music Festival is just around the corner, and thousands of fans will be traveling to the Grand Strand to see some of country music’s biggest names.

More than 30 artists will perform at the annual festival that runs June 9-12 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach. Headliners for the event include Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

The main stage VIP and super VIP four-day passes sold out months ago. Three- and four-day general admission tickets are also sold out, along with the military and first responder tickets. However, the Thursday night kickoff concert tickets are available to purchasers, as are single-day and four-day parking passes, according to the festival’s website.

Here’s the schedule for the festival, which is accessible on the CCMF app.

Thursday

ZYN Stage

  • 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Avery Roberson

  • 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Greg Parrish

  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Southern Momma

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Taylor Ingle

Blue Moon Sound Stage

  • 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Southern Momma

  • 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Hunter Holland

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Diamonds & Whiskey

  • 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Greg Parrish

Coors Light Main Stage

  • 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Frank Ray

  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The Marshall Tucker Band

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Chris Lane

  • 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - Chase Rice

Nissan Titan Tailgate

  • 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Taylor Ingle

Friday

ZYN Stage

  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - BOWMAN

  • 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Southern Momma

  • 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Lauren Hall

  • 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Kevin Nichols

  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Maura Streppa

Blue Moon Sound Stage

  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Avery Roberson

  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Warrick McZeke

  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Gillian Smith

  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - CCMF Southern Rounds

  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Lewis Brice

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Yesterday’s Wine

Crown Royal Stage

  • 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Lauren Hall

  • 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Gillian Smith

  • 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Chase Matthew

  • 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Cooper Alan

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Southern Momma

Coors Light Main Stage

  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Dee Jay Silver

  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Lewis Brice

  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Brittney Spencer

  • 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Elvie Shane

  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - LOCASH

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Riley Green

  • 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - Luke Bryan

Nissan Titan Tailgate

  • 1 p.m. to 1:45 - Greg Parrish

Saturday

ZYN Stage

  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Greg Parrish

  • 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Channing Wilson

  • 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Sara Kelly

  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Maura Streppa

Blue Moon Sound Stage

  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Hunter Holland

  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Taylor Ingle

  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Diamonds & Whiskey

  • 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. - CCMF Southern Rounds

  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - BOWMAN

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Neon Union

Crown Royal Stage

  • 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Taylor Ingle

  • 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Diamonds & Whiskey

  • 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Lily Rose

  • 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Jameson Rodgers

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Warrick McZeke

Coors Light Main Stage

  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Dee Jay Silver

  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - BOWMAN

  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Neon Union

  • 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Tenille Townes

  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Jimmie Allen

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Chris Janson

  • 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - Keith Urban

Nissan Titan Tailgate

  • 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. - Avery Roberson

Sunday

ZYN Stage

  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Taryn Papa

  • 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Diamonds & Whiskey

  • 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Mary Kate Farmer

  • 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Warrick McZeke

  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - DJ Dank Williams

  • 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Maura Streppa

Blue Moon Sound Stage

  • 2 p.m to 2:30 p.m. - Landon McFadden

  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Greg Parrish

  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Davisson Brothers

  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - CCMF Southern Rounds

  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Jukebox Rehab

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Taryn Papa

Crown Royal Stage

  • 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Mary Kate Farmer

  • 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - BOWMAN

  • 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Laci Kaye Booth

  • 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Deana Carter

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Davisson Brothers

Coors Light Main Stage

  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Dee Jay Silver

  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Outlaw Apostles

  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Jukebox Rehab

  • 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Rodney Atkins

  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Gabby Barrett

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Jon Pardi

  • 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. - Jason Aldean

Nissan Titan Tailgate

  • 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. - Sara Kelly

