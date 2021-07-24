Full Schedule of Indian Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday

PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Manu Bhaker will be among the many Indian athletes who will be in action on Sunday, 25 July, at the Tokyo Olympics. They will be hoping to add to India's medal tally after Mirabai Chanu's Silver in the women's 49-kg category in weightlifting on Saturday, 24 July.

The Indian duo of Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker will compete in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. They are ranked number 1 and 2 in the world rankings and will aim to bag India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will start their campaign in the women's doubles category on Sunday.

The Indian men's hockey team who got off to an impressive start against New Zealand will face Australia in their second group stage match. The Aussies are ranked number 1 in the world.

Also Read: Day 1, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Mirabai Bags Silver, Saurabh Finishes Seventh

Shooting

Women’s 10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Qualification begins from 5:30 am, Final at 7:45 am

Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Event starts from 6 am

Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Pan, Qualification begins from 9:30 am, Final at 12 pm

Also Read: 19-Year-Old Saurabh Finishes 7th in 10m Air Pistol Final at Tokyo Olympics

Hockey

Men's Pool A: India vs Australia at 3:00 pm

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Need to Tighten Game, Says Reid Ahead of Australia Tie

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification: Pranati Nayak, event starts from 6:30 am

Badminton

Women's Singles Group J: PV Sindhu vs Polikarpova Ksenia at 7:10 am

Also Read: 10 Women Who Carry India's Medal Hopes at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Boxing

Women’s Flyweight: Mary Kom vs Hernandez Garcia Miguelina, starts at 1:30 pm

Men’s Lightweight: Manish Kaushik vs McCormack Luke, starts at 3:06 pm

Swimming

Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat: Srihari Nataraj, starts at 4:26 pm IST

Women’s 100m Backstroke Heat: Maana Patel, starts from 3:32 pm IST

Also Read: From Losing His Dad to Professional Peak: 20-Yr-Old Srihari Nataraj's Rough 2021

Story continues

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Round 2: Manika Batra vs Pesotska Margaryta, starts at 12 pm

Men's Singles Round 2: Gnanasekaran Sathiyan vs Lam Siu Hang, starts at 10:30 am

Tennis

Women's Doubles Round 1: Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina vs Lyudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok, starts at 7:30 am

. Read more on Sports by The Quint.Day 1, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Mirabai Bags Silver, Vikas Aims for Winning StartFull Schedule of Indian Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday . Read more on Sports by The Quint.