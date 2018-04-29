Full schedule for Dover
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series all head to Dover International Speedway for a tripleheader this weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.
Note: All times are ET
Thursday, May 3
2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice (Follow live)
4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice (Follow live)
Friday, May 4
9:35-10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
10:35-11:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
2:05-2:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series JEGS 200 (200 laps, 200 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
4:20 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
7:15 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race
Saturday, May 5
9:30-10:20 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)
10:35 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
noon-12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series OneMain Financial 200 (200 laps, 200 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
4 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race
Sunday, May 6
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism (400 laps, 400 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
5:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race