Full schedule for Dover TheMonster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series all head to Dover International Speedway for a tripleheader this weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change. Note: All times are ET Thursday, May 3 2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice (Follow live) 4:05-4:55 p.m.:NASCAR …

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series all head to Dover International Speedway for a tripleheader this weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Thursday, May 3

2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice (Follow live)

4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice (Follow live)

Friday, May 4

9:35-10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

10:35-11:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

2:05-2:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series JEGS 200 (200 laps, 200 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

4:20 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:15 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

Saturday, May 5

9:30-10:20 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)

10:35 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

noon-12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series OneMain Financial 200 (200 laps, 200 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

4 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Sunday, May 6

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism (400 laps, 400 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

5:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race