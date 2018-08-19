Full race weekend schedule for Road America and Canadian Tire The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is off this weekend. NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Road America and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be at Canadian Tire. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change. Note: All times are ET MORE: How to find NBCSN FRIDAY, AUG. 24 ROAD AMERICA …

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is off this weekend. NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Road America and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be at Canadian Tire. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

MORE: How to find NBCSN



FRIDAY, AUG. 24

ROAD AMERICA

1:35-2:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBC Sports App

3:35-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

ROAD AMERICA

12:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Johnsonville 180 (45 laps, 182.16 miles), NBCSN

CANADIAN TIRE

9:30-10:25 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, No TV

11:35 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV

6 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS2

SUNDAY, AUG. 26



CANADIAN TIRE

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 (64 laps, 157.37 miles), FS1