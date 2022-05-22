Full protocol implementation would mean economic tsunami, says DUP

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA
·5 min read

Implementing the protocol in full would result in “an economic tsunami” hitting Northern Ireland, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

Responding to a tweet from a member of the US House of Representatives, the DUP leader said that calling on the Northern Ireland Protocol to be implemented in full was “such folly”.

He said: “Implementing the protocol in full means ending grace periods, with an economic tsunami hitting Northern Ireland. Power sharing only works with cross community consensus.

“There is no unionist support for the protocol. The protocol will destroy the GFA if not dealt with.”

US House of Representatives’ member Brendan Boyle had called on the UK Government to “implement fully the NI Protocol, which avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland, preserves the integrity of the EU Internal Market, and protects the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie also criticised Mr Boyle’s comments: “I honesty doubt they understand the Belfast Agreement, either that or they are wilfully ignoring the East-West dimensions of the Agreement.

“I hope it’s the former because if it is the latter they are part of the problem and a barrier to a solution.”

Tensions have been mounting over the Northern Ireland protocol in recent weeks, since it first emerged that the UK Government intended to unilaterally remove or drastically change the protocol by introducing new legislation to the House of Commons in the coming weeks.

In an interview with The Telegraph on Sunday, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said that he believed if Brussels did not give ground, that the collapse of the Stormont Executive could be indefinite.

He also said it was a mistake for the EU to wait until after the Northern Ireland elections to try to broker a compromise on the protocol.

“I made this point to the EU myself before the elections. My view was, it was much easier to get a deal before the elections than afterwards. The idea that it was going to be easier after the elections was a crazy one from the EU.”

The move by the UK Government has been criticised by the Irish government and the EU, as well as by parties in Northern Ireland including Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party.

Earlier on Sunday, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long told Sky News that she understood that border issues were “difficult” for unionists, but that it was an “inevitability as a consequence of Brexit”.

“Unfortunately, Brexit put borders and border friction back on the agenda, and that is very difficult for the very delicate ecology of Northern Ireland to deal with,” she said.

The DUP has refused to elect a speaker to the Northern Ireland Assembly in order to put pressure on the UK Government to change or remove the protocol.

Mr Lewis told the Telegraph: “The DUP are refusing to nominate because they’ve got a mandate through the election, as the largest party in unionism, not to nominate until the protocol is resolved. And at the moment, the protocol, which the EU claims is about protecting the Good Friday Agreement, is the very document putting the Good Friday Agreement most at risk.”

A US delegation is currently visiting Ireland, the UK and Belgium as part of a trade mission and to “underscore the significance of the Good Friday Agreement”. Members of the delegation met Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Saturday.

Speaking from west Kerry on Sunday, a member of the delegation and chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal said “whatever challenges that are offered by the protocol, we think can be negotiated”.

“President Biden, Speaker Pelosi and I have made our position known that nothing can jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement,” he told RTE.

“Coming up to the 25th anniversary it should be celebrated widely, not just on this island, but across the world.”

DUP East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons said the DUP looks forward to meeting the US delegation later this week, but added that “they must recognise that the protocol has undermined the Good Friday Agreement”.

“Since the protocol’s inception, not one unionist MLA or MP has supported it, yet it has continued to have the support of Washington throughout,” Mr Lyons said.

“Key influencers in the US administration have continually demonstrated a total misunderstanding of the Belfast Agreement, the border and consent.

“They should admit their one-side mistakes if they want to be taken seriously by unionists.

“It is high time the American administration recognised the fundamental importance of securing the support of both unionists and nationalists. Without such support devolution cannot function.”

There has been controversy over the Northern Ireland Protocol since its inception.

Created to avoid the return of checkpoints along the Irish border, after years of negotiation it was agreed that new Brexit regulatory and customs processes would be placed along the Irish Sea.

Both London and Brussels agreed to this as part of the final Brexit negotiations.

Since its implementation in early 2021, the EU and UK agree that the protocol does not work as smoothly as it should, and both sides engaged in further negotiations.

Grace periods were introduced for some new Brexit trade rules in the protocol, meaning retailers and exporters do not yet have to adhere to all the checks and standards required.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

    Concern mounted Saturday over Ukrainian fighters who became prisoners at the end of Russia's brutal three-month siege of Mariupol, as a Moscow-backed separatist leader vowed they would face tribunals. Russia claimed full control of the Azovstal steel plant, which for weeks was the last holdout in Mariupol and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the strategic port city, now in ruins with more than 20,000 residents feared dead. Its seizure delivers Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began in February.

  • Russia: It's time to stop aid from Turkey to Syrian rebels

    Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador says he sees no reason to continue humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria, accusing the West and the United Nations of insufficient efforts to deliver aid from Damascus and failing to finance “early recovery projects” to improve life for millions of Syrians. Dmitry Polyansky told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that “we are not okay” with preserving the status quo at any cost, and cannot “turn a blind eye to the fact that terrorists from HTS,” the strongest militant group in northwest Idlib, “usurp the authority and manipulate humanitarian assistance.”

  • Revolutionary Guards say colonel assassinated in Tehran

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that one of its officers, Colonel Sayad Khodai, was killed in a rare assassination in Tehran. Khodai was "one of the defenders of the shrines", the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, referring to military personnel or advisers who Iran says fight on its behalf to protect Shi'ite sites in Iraq or Syria against groups such as Islamic State. Two people on a motorcycle opened fire on Khodai, Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.

  • Ukrainian artists transform former 'Russia House' ahead of Davos

    STORY: Now dubbed the "Russian War Crimes House", the building is set to be filled with photographs taken by Ukrainians depicting the war and a map of alleged atrocities, using data provided by the general prosecutor of Ukraine and Amnesty International."Here in Davos, say, the world's most powerful people come together, and to them we also have to show who is suffering and why they are suffering," the director of the Pinchuk Arts Centre in Kyiv, Bjorn Geldhof, told Reuters.Construction crews have been finishing pop-up networking facilities for the business and political elite that descends for the May 22-26 conference. Geneva-based WEF says the meeting will bring together more than 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world, somewhat fewer than some past meetings. No government or corporate bigwigs from Russia were invited, because of the Ukraine war.

  • Boris Johnson under pressure to 'urgently explain' why he privately met Sue Gray to discuss handling of partygate report

    Labour has called on Boris Johnson to "urgently explain" why he met Sue Gray to discuss her long-awaited report into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street. The pair discussed where Ms Gray believed the Metropolitan Police were with the inquiry, and Whitehall's understanding of where the police were on interviews, Sky News understands. The revelation of an undisclosed meeting is likely to trigger surprise given the forthcoming report has repeatedly been described as independent.

  • 3 Energy Stocks I’d Buy in 2022

    In 2022, I'm buying energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). The post 3 Energy Stocks I’d Buy in 2022 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • NBA Western Conference finals Game 3: Can Mavericks spark another rally at home?

    The Mavericks just rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to win. History strongly suggests that they won't do it again.

  • Anne Hathaway Is a Glam Gucci Girl at Cannes: See Her Mod Mini from Every Angle

    The actress nodded to 1960s glamour in her Gucci dress and voluminous half-up hairstyle at a Cannes photo call

  • Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pressed its offensive in eastern Ukraine on Sunday as Poland's president traveled to Kyiv to support the country's European Union aspirations, becoming the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war. Lawmakers stood to applaud President Andrzej Duda, who thanked them for the honor of speaking where “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats." Duda received more applause when he said that to end the conflict,

  • Just 63 Photos Of Trooping The Colour, The Most Extra British Royal Tradition

    The 250-year old ceremony will take place this weekend in honor of the Queen's birthday celebration.

  • For Tiger Woods, the fight is all that's left

    For Tiger Woods, the fight now isn't to win, but just to stay in the game.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a