The full NFL playoff schedule ... and who the Chiefs might play in the Divisional Round

There wasn’t a great deal of drama in the AFC playoff race on Sunday, but former K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins squeezed in with an ugly 11-6 win over the Jets in Miami.

The Dolphins clinched the seventh seed, while the Bills secured the No. 2 seed with a victory as they eliminated the Patriots. The Bengals locked down the third seed by beating the Ravens. That set up this seeding for the AFC postseason:

The Chiefs won’t play until the divisional round, because they have a bye. But we know they will face one of these four opponents: Jaguars, Chargers, Ravens or Dolphins.

Should Miami defeat the Bills in the Wild Card Round, the Chiefs would play host to the Dolphins in the Divisional Round. But the Jaguars, Chargers and Ravens are also possible opponents for the Chiefs, and that all will be sorted out next weekend.

Here is the playoff schedule, which was announced by the NFL. The Divisional Round schedule will be announced next weekend, the NFL said. The Chiefs will play either Jan. 21 or Jan. 22.

The Chiefs will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, unless they meet the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. If that is the case, the teams will play at a neutral site that is yet to be determined.

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 14

3:30 p.m.: (7) Seahawks at (2) 49ers on Fox (Ch. 4)

7:15 p.m.: (5) Chargers at (4) Jaguars on NBC (Ch. 41)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Noon: (7) Dolphins at (2) Bills on CBS (Ch. 5)

3:30 p.m.: (6) Giants at (3) Vikings on Fox (Ch. 4)

7:15 p.m.: (6) Ravens at (3) Bengals on NBC (Ch. 41)

Monday, Jan. 16

7:15 p.m.: (5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers on ESPN

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

Teams, times are TBD

Teams, times are TBD

Sunday, Jan. 22

Teams, times are TBD

Teams, times are TBD

Championship Games

Sunday, Jan. 29

2:05 p.m.: NFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on Fox (Ch. 4)

5:30 p.m.: AFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on CBS (Ch. 5)

Story continues

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

5:30 p.m. on Fox 4