The Full Monty stars open up about the possibility of a season 2

The Full Monty stars Mark Addy and Steve Huison have opened up about the possibility of a season 2.

Bringing back the cast from the original movie after 25 years, the new series from Disney+ revisits the old gang while exploring social issues within Britain.

In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, stars Mark Addy and Steve Huison, who reprise their roles as Dave and Lomper respectively, said they would be happy to make a second series.

When asked if there was scope to explore more social issues beyond the self-contained storyline of season 1, and if they would like to return, Game of Thrones star Addy said: "Yeah. Can’t see why not."

"Absolutely. I’d be happy to do more," Huison agreed. "Where the film was looking at a little specific closure of a steelworks that affected this particular group of men, you’ve got eight hours of this series to explore what’s happened to the education system, the NHS, the care system.

"Why are nurses having to use food banks in 2023? There’s a lot of important societal issues that are being explored, but with Simon Beaufort’s trademark humour, wit, and intelligence, and these characters’ sort of will to survive against all the odds.

"It’s kind of heart-warming and uplifting. It may make you cry at times, but it’s, you know, beautiful to be a part of. So, of course, if there’s any more, I’m in," Huison confirmed.

Meanwhile, Huison opened up about a touching response he received from a fan regarding the franchise's LGBTQ+ representation.

"It gave him the confidence in his own sexuality at the time. I thought: 'Just that, on its own, that's quite something.' It's the power of art, the power of film."

The Full Monty series is streaming now on Disney+, along with the original film which is also available to watch on the streaming service. In the US it's available on Hulu.





