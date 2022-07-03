Full Monty star Hugo Speer sacked from Disney+ reboot series over 'inappropriate conduct' claims

Hugo Speer has been sacked from the forthcoming series of The Full Monty after allegations of "inappropriate conduct".

The actor was due to reprise the role of Guy from the original hit film but he has been removed from the Disney+ show following an internal investigation.

The eight-part series has been made 25 years after the release of the movie, which followed a group of unemployed men in Sheffield who form a striptease act.

A Disney+ spokesperson said: "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production.

"As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect."

A spokesman for Speer told The Times that the actor denied the allegations and intended to challenge them.

In the new series, Speer was due to star alongside former cast-mates such as Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean and Paul Barber as Horse.

The show will follow the original group of friends over eight episodes as they navigate post-industrial Sheffield and the struggles faced by crumbling healthcare, education and employment systems.

The original British comedy film was released in 1997 to critical acclaim.

For a time it was the highest grossing film in the UK, until it was later outsold by Titanic, and was nominated for four Oscars including best picture.