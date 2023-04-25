The Full Monty returns, but Disney isn’t revealing all just yet

Production shots from the upcoming series show Robert Carlyle’s character, Gaz, handling pigeons

The Full Monty is set to return with its original cast in the form of a Disney series, but it is not yet known whether any of the characters will strip off again, as the producers have refused to bare all.

Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy starred in the original 1997 film, which followed a group of working class men in deindustrialised Sheffield as they attempted to make money by performing in a Chippendales-style show, and they will both appear in the series.

The eight episodes will be set 25 years on, but details of the plot have yet to be revealed.

Disney has only suggested that the amateur strippers will be shown struggling to make ends meet in a Sheffield “failed” by the government.

Writer, creator and executive producer Simon Beaufoy said: “It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women, and see how 25 years, seven prime ministers and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.”

Fellow writer and producer Alice Nutter said: “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on.”

Production shots from the upcoming series show Carlyle’s character, Gaz, handling pigeons, while the original film’s star stripper, Barrington “Horse” Mitchell, played by Paul Barber, is shown driving a mobility scooter.

Lesley Sharp will return as Jean, along with Tom Wilkinson, who played Gerald.

The original film, which had a budget of less than £3 million, made more than £200 million at the box office.

One actor who is not set to return is Hugo Speer, who was dropped from the reboot over claims of “inappropriate conduct”.