Full metal jacket: the armoured Skoda that’s full of surprises

Stuck in the middle: Alex stands between his family-favourite Superb and the impressive armoured Skoda

You can just imagine the hilarity if they’d tried it 25 years ago, can’t you? ‘What do you call an armoured Skoda?’ Well, be careful with that joke because, today, the armoured Skoda sitting before me, looks for all the world like it’d win the fight if you dared to start one.

Maybe it’s the brooding, dark grey paint, or the dechromed bodywork – either way, the armoured Skoda Superb looks vastly more menacing than the standard example parked alongside it.

That happens to be my own car, which I’ve brought along as a comparison. Our Superb has spent the last two-and-a-half years trudging without complaint from the zoo to the park to the seaside, and smearing down French autoroutes on our holidays while being sprinkled with raisins and biscuit crumbs.

'The armoured Skoda sitting before me looks like it’d win the fight if you dared to start one' says Robbins

Armour plating could make it the ultimate family hauler, though, which is why I was intrigued by an invitation from Skoda to come and have a go. Especially, as I pondered on the drive up to the company’s base at the Millbrook Proving Ground near Bedford, if they could install a police-style soundproof screen between the front and rear seats…

The demonstrator, built by UTAC SV (the Special Vehicles arm of the Union Technique de l’Automobile, du Motocycle et du Cycle – the French testing organisation that has recently bought Millbrook) is not so equipped.

But, given the company supplies various police forces with their wares, it probably could be. In fact, UTAC SV has built more than 600 armoured Superbs, and they find homes not only with the long arm of the law, but also with private security firms that need to transport VIPs in utmost discretion. You may even have passed one on the road.

Below the radar

You wouldn’t know it, though. Visually, the armoured Superb is all but impossible to tell apart from the standard car. The only possible clue is the fact that all armoured Superbs come with the 18-inch Zenith wheels that come as standard on my SE L Executive model, regardless of the car’s original specification.

Story continues

All armoured Superbs come with the 18-inch Zenith wheels

The reason - as business development director of UTAC SV, Andy Brooks, explains - is because they’re the most robust wheels you can fit to a Superb, and have been tested by TÜV, the German standard-bearer for product testing, to a higher load rating than when they were designed. A fact I’m pleased to learn.

Elsewhere, though, UTAC SV has had to outsource. The suspension is uprated with Bilstein shock absorbers, Nitron springs, and H&R anti-roll bars, while the front brakes are Alcon four-piston calipers grabbing onto whopping 365mm discs.

The car doors are inserted with plates of bullet- and blast-resistant steel

The reason for these upgrades is obvious the minute you try to open one of the doors of the car. Huge plates of bullet- and blast-resistant steel have been inserted within them, meaning they heave open like a bank vault.

The same steel is used to line the ceiling, floor and front bulkhead, as well as the backs of the rear seats so that, together with the bullet-resistant glass in the windows and behind the rear passengers’ heads, the whole lot forms a near-impenetrable safety cell around the occupants of the car.

The rest of the car, however, is standard Skoda. That’s not because UTAC SV couldn’t be bothered to do any more, mind you. In fact, as Kirsty Andrew, the company’s managing director, points out, the car they used for prototyping and development was fitted with various strain gauges and accelerometers to make sure it was up to the task. It passed with flying colours.

Collaborative thinking

Not only has Skoda approved the conversion, but the manufacturer offered its support during the development process. In collaboration with the end users, that means that UTAC SV has been able to come up with a conversion that works well with the base car, and suits its clients’ needs. It also means that converted Superbs retain their warranty.

So how much does all this cost? Well, UTAC SV is cagey about the price; suffice it to say that it’s quite a bit more costly than a standard Superb. Mind you, they won’t let you buy one from them before you’ve been subjected to a strict vetting procedure, and have undertaken to sell the car back to them for decommissioning and disposal when you’ve finished with it.

One can only buy this model after a strict vetting procedure

This might sound draconian, but there’s a good reason. “We do it this way because we don’t want these cars getting into the hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” says Brooks. After all, it isn’t hard to imagine quite how many criminal organisations might want to get their hands on a car like this one for nefarious reasons – which is why UTAC SV retains control over what happens to them when their users no longer want them.

End users can choose whichever specification Superb they’d like, though UTAC SV mandates one of two powertrains: either the 187bhp diesel unit, or the 270bhp 2.0-litre petrol turbo, teamed as standard with four-wheel drive (though the demonstrator we’re driving today, being slightly older, has a 278bhp version of the same engine).

You need the sort of grunt these two powertrains offer to shift the Superb’s immense heft: Geoff Playle, UTAC SV’s test driver, estimates the weight to be around the 2,700kg mark without anyone aboard. But he’s keen to demonstrate the effects of those modifications with a little game.

Brake testing

“I’m going to drive at a constant 30mph, and hit the brakes at that line there,” Playle says, pointing to a spot marked on the test track. “I want you to take this cone, and put it down at the side of the track, roughly where you think the front of the car will stop.”

I try to account for the extra weight, then for those whopping brakes – and pick a spot roughly two and a half car lengths on from the line. I am, of course, miles out – the Superb pulls up with its tail end barely half a car length on from the braking point. Not bad.

Shortstop: to make room for the armour, the insides had to shrink slightly

What’s all the more amazing, from inside the car, is the sheer lack of fuss as it does so. And when I take the wheel, that’s about to become an overarching theme.

Inside, the Superb is a touch claustrophobic, but only because I’ve just stepped out of my own car. To make room for the armour, the door panels have been shortened and moved inward, and the headlining sits lower.

“But this is one of the reasons the Superb makes such a good base vehicle,” says Playle. “Yes, we’ve had to move some of these panels inward, but because there’s so much room to start with, it doesn’t make as much of a difference.”

This, as it turns out, is much appreciated among police forces that send their armoured Superbs out on firearms duty. Officers clothed in body armour find the Superb not only roomier, but much easier to get in and out of quickly than some other estate cars with smaller, narrower door apertures.

Some police forces send their armoured Superbs out on firearms duty

That isn’t the only reason the Superb makes a brilliant base for this kind of work. It’s also one of the few cars on the market today that’s fast, without being showy.

Soft power

Start the engine, and the innocuous hum beneath the bonnet could come from any old four-cylinder. Unlike the Volkswagen Golf R, from which this powertrain is derived, there are no attention-seeking crackles or pops, and little in the way of exhaust note.

But it does go. Even with all that weight on board, the armoured Superb picks up its skirts pretty well. The petrol motor needs revs to get the best out of it, but that’s never an issue with the quick-shifting automatic gearbox. Mind you, Playle reckons that the diesel engine is just as good, for while it isn’t ultimately as fast, its extra low-down torque enables it to deal with the additional weight more flexibly.

What I’m not prepared for is just how well-sorted the thing feels. I freely admit to Playle my preconceptions; my Superb isn’t exactly the last word dynamically, comfortable though it is, and I’d expected an exaggerated version of that – dopey and slightly lumpen, in other words.

'The innocuous hum beneath the bonnet could come from any old four-cylinder' writes Robbins

“Yeah, we spent a lot of time working on the suspension,” he replies, with a knowing smile. “The idea is to make it easy to drive fast. We’re not looking for it to be exciting or lairy. It needs to be neutral, forgiving and extremely capable.” The point is that an armoured Superb really needs to get where it’s going as quickly as possible, with a minimum of hassle – and UTAC SV has set it up with that in mind.

You can feel that from the minute you start driving it hard. As with any Superb, steering feel isn’t vast, but the way this car’s nose responds to the wheel is deliberate and progressive – more so than the standard model’s.

Traction and grip are both vast, which means it’s incredibly hard to unsettle – even over crests, when the car goes light, it feels completely assured. Hunkered down, through even tight-radius bends, the front end feels glued to the line you choose for it, and even if it does wash its nose wide, it does it so progressively that you can simply ease off the power to bring it back into line.

Secret smile

The result is a car in which you quickly develop immense confidence, and feel happy to hurl it around at astonishing speeds. As I take on Millbrook’s famous hill route, I can feel a puerile grin forming on my face. I’m not supposed to be enjoying this, I think to myself – it’s a three-tonne armoured estate car. And yet… and yet.

The best is yet to come, however. I cede the wheel to Playle, with his mission to show me what the Superb can really do.

When Alex cedes the wheel to test driver Geoff, the fun begins

He’s driven this car round here more times than I’ve driven mine to the shops, and the speeds he reaches scrape the boundaries of belief. As the lap concludes, he nails the throttle out of one of the final few bends, getting all four wheels off the ground over the crest that ensues… And there it is: I’m airborne in an armoured car.

Alex: 'And there it is: I’m airborne in an armoured car'

Now, I adore my Superb. It’s been a faithful family hauler for the last 25,000 miles, and when I think about replacing it, I struggle to think about anything that will do what we need it to, quite as well.

But as I climb into it for the drive home, it doesn’t quite feel the same. The steering feels less meaty, less purposeful; the brakes spongier, the way the suspension reacts to bumps more ponderous. And, of course, with its bog-standard diesel engine, it’s far slower.

Alex Robbins with Geoff Playle, UTAC SV’s test driver

That UTAC SV has managed to take this car and turn it into the one I’ve just driven, while also ensuring it’ll keep you safe under fire, feels little short of miraculous.

I never thought I’d say this about an armoured car, but I come away well and truly wanting one. The idea of an armoured Skoda might once have sounded like the set-up for a joke, then but, believe me, today it’s a deadly serious bit of kit.

Do you drive a Skoda? Are you tempted to give the armoured edition a go? Tell us in the comments