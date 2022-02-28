Full list of winners for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards - Live updates

Times Staff
·3 min read

The winners of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced tonight on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Chosen by their peers, SAG nominees and winners are generally considered better indicators of who might triumph in the acting categories at the Oscars this spring. Leading the film nominees this year are "House of Gucci" and "The Power of the Dog," with three nominations apiece, while TV series "Ted Lasso" and "Succession" are tied for five.

Among the other films landing SAG nominations this year are "Belfast," "King Richard," "West Side Story," "Don't Look Up," "Being the Ricardos" and "CODA," while series including "The Morning Show" and "Only Murders in the Building" fared well on the TV side.

Here are the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards, with the winners added as they are announced:

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" | WINNER

Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Troy Kotsur, "CODA" | WINNER

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“No Time to Die” | WINNER

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Squid Game” | WINNER

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"House of Gucci"

"King Richard"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Morning Show"

"Squid Game"

"Succession"

"Yellowstone"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

