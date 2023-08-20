A Full List of Upcoming DC Movies

What, exactly, is going on with DC? The answer is, a lot.

After an aborted attempt by Zack Snyder to create a unified universe of characters and subsequent successful one-offs like “Joker” and “The Batman,” Warner Bros. has installed James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Films, under which they will build out an interconnected DCU of films, TV shows and video games over the next eight to 10 years. But first, there are those other DC movies still to be released, which Gunn and Safran said will exist as part of something called “Elseworlds” — essentially not DCU canon, in a separate universe, but with the potential for those characters to cross over into the unified DCU in the future. Which is how Jason Momoa can still play Aquaman in the DCU after this reboot.

Other films like the upcoming sequels to “The Batman” and “Joker” will remain disconnected but continue on, living in their own little universes.

Confused yet? Not to worry. Below, we’ve assembled a complete list of upcoming DC movies, including current cast information, release dates and what we know about each project so far.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Warner Bros.

Release Date: Dec. 20, 2023

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Pilou Asbæk and Ben Affleck

Jason Momoa and director James Wan return for the “Aquaman” sequel, on which Momoa himself earned a “story by” credit for helping to craft the direction of the follow-up. Other than that details on this film have been scant, but expect to see more of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, and Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne (or Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne) may be making an appearance.

Joker: Folie á Deux

Getty Images

Release Date: Oct. 4, 2024

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix

This one is set outside DCEU continuity but is perhaps the most anticipated title on this list, as Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his performance in the 2019 film “Joker” and is now reprising the role in a sequel. Titled “Joker: Folie á Deux,” the new film is written by Scott Silver & Todd Phillips with Phillips once again directing. Lady Gaga will fill the role of Harley Quinn in what is a musical follow-up to the R-rated, $1 billion-grossing hit.

Story continues

Superman: Legacy

James Gunn is writing the next Superman movie. (Warner Bros., Getty)

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Cast: TBA

The first major project announced by Gunn and Safran is a new Superman movie to be written and directed by Gunn. The story will follow a younger version of the character living in Metropolis, but Henry Cavill will not be returning in the role of the Man of Steel. “It is not an origin story, it focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Peter Safran said. “He is the embodiment of Truth, Justice and the American Way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.” David Corenswet is playing the new Clark Kent, while Rachel Brosnahan is set as Lois Lane.

The Batman – Part II

Warner Bros.

Release Date: Oct. 3, 2025

Cast: Robert Pattinson

Shortly after “The Batman” successfully rebooted the Batman franchise, Warner Bros. announced that Matt Reeves will return to write and direct a sequel with Robert Pattinson once again starring. Those are all the plot details we have at the moment, but “The Batman” does not exist within the DCEU as we know it (it’s in an “alternate universe” so to speak) so don’t expect Aquaman or Flash cameos. Reeves also developed an HBO Max series focused on Colin Farrell’s Penguin character, so his version of Gotham is expanding in its own little bubble.

Supergirl: World of Tomorrow

DC Comics

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Warner Bros. has been trying to get a “Supergirl” movie off the ground for quite a few years now, with Joss Whedon at one point attached to take on the DC character. “Supergirl: World of Tomorrow” will be a DCU film based on Tom King’s comic book run of the same name. “In our [DCU] we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant vs. Supergirl who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life.”

If the film follows King’s comics, the story will be a space-set journey following Supergirl, a dog and a young girl seeking revenge. It has not yet been determined if Sasha Calle will be playing Supergirl in this film or if the role will be recast.

The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

While Robert Pattinson’s Batman will continue on in “Elseworlds,” the DCU will get its own Batman in “The Brave and the Bold.” Based on Grant Morrison’s Batman run, the film will introduce the DCU’s Bat-family.

“This is the introduction of the DCU Batman, Bruce Wayne, and also introducing our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a bitch assassin murderer,” Gunn said of the film. Batman didn’t know Damian existed for the first 8-10 years of his life, and Gunn describes this as “a very strange father/son story” about the duo. Andy Muschietti, who directed “The Flash” and the “It” movies, is attached to direct.

Swamp Thing

DC Comics

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

“Logan” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” filmmaker James Mangold is in early talks to direct a “Swamp Thing” movie, which will be part of the DCU. The film investigates “the dark origins” of Swamp Thing.

The Authority

DC Comics

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Based on the Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch comic book series “The Authority,” this film will incorporate characters from DC’s Wildstorm imprint into the DCU.

“One of the things with the DCU is it isn’t just a story of heroes and villains and not every movie and TV show is going to be about good guy versus bad guy, giant thing from the sky comes and good guy wins,” Gunn explained. “There are black hats, white hats and gray hats. There are people that are anti-heroes, and there are people that are very questionable, like The Authority, who basically believe that you can’t fix the world in an easy manner, and they sort of take things into their own hands.”

Untitled Black Superman Movie

Getty Images/DC Comics

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

J.J. Abrams is producing a new Superman movie with a Black lead, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Gunn and Safran confirmed the film is still in development. This will be an “Elseworlds” title.

The post A Full List of Upcoming DC Movies appeared first on TheWrap.