What tier are you in? Here is the full list of lockdown restrictions for each area
The government has announced which coronavirus tiers each area of England will be in after the national lockdown ends on 2 December – and most will be in the stricter Tiers 3 and 2.
Large swathes of the country face a ban on household mixing indoors, one of the key restrictions of Tiers 3 and 2.
Only three areas were placed in the least severe Tier 1, in which people can gather indoors in groups of up to six (see the full list at the bottom of this page).
Boris Johnson announced England’s return to a “tougher” three-tier system on Monday.
As the government released a full list of tiers by area on Thursday, health secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons: “These decisions are not easy, but they are necessary.
“While all three tiers are less stringent than the national lockdown that we’re all living in now, to keep people safe and to keep the gains that are being made, more areas than before will be in the top two tiers.”
Watch: How England's new three-tier COVID system will work
The tiers will be reviewed on 16 December, but experts have warned the tough restrictions must continue ahead of the five-day UK-wide easing of measures over Christmas.
Here is the full list of tiers...
What areas are in Tier 3?
North East
Tees Valley Combined Authority: Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington
North East Combined Authority: Sunderland, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, County Durham, Northumberland
North West
Greater Manchester
Lancashire
Blackpool
Blackburn with Darwen
Yorkshire and The Humber
The Humber
West Yorkshire
South Yorkshire
West Midlands
Birmingham and Black Country
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
East Midlands
Derby and Derbyshire
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Leicester and Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
South East
Slough (remainder of Berkshire is Tier 2)
Kent and Medway
South West
Bristol
South Gloucestershire
North Somerset
What areas are in Tier 2?
North West
Cumbria
Liverpool City Region
Warrington and Cheshire
Yorkshire
York
North Yorkshire
West Midlands
Worcestershire
Herefordshire
Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
East Midlands
Rutland
Northamptonshire
East of England
Suffolk
Hertfordshire
Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
Norfolk
Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
London
all 32 boroughs plus the City of London
South East
East Sussex
West Sussex
Brighton and Hove
Surrey
Reading
Wokingham
Bracknell Forest
Windsor and Maidenhead
West Berkshire
Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
Buckinghamshire
Oxfordshire
South West
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset
Bournemouth
Christchurch
Poole
Gloucestershire
Wiltshire and Swindon
Devon
What areas are in Tier 1?
South East
Isle of Wight
South West
Cornwall
Isles of Scilly