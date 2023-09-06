All the London schools affected by RAAC revealed as Government publishes full list

(PA Wire)

The Department for Education has published its much-anticipated list of the education settings with confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

More than 10 London schools are on the list, among a total of 147 schools to have been affected by the crumbling concrete, according to the list published on Wednesday.

The list shows pupils at least 24 schools across England will receive some remote learning because of the concrete crisis, with four schools switching to fully remote learning.

One London school - St Gregory’s Catholic Science College in Harrow - is among those four, alongside one in Tyne and Wear and two in Durham.

The list also shows 19 schools where the start of term has had to be delayed as a result of RAAC.

Among them are two London schools - Hornsey School for Girls in Haringey, and St Francis’ Catholic Primary School in Newham.

At the majority other schools affected by RAAC, all pupils remain in face-to-face education, either on-site or nearby. At some, pupils are receiving a “mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements”.

List of London schools affected by RAAC

Myatt Garden Primary School, Lewisham

Seven Mills Primary School, Tower Hamlets

The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls, Ealing

St Ignatius College, Enfield

Welbourne Primary School, Haringey

St John Vianney RC Primary School, Haringey

Hornsey School for Girls, Haringey - start of term delayed

Park View School, Haringey

The London Oratory School, West Brompton - mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements

St Gregory’s Catholic Science College, Harrow - fully remote learning

St Francis’ Catholic Primary School, Newham - start of term delayed

RAAC is a lightweight building material which is now assessed to be at risk of collapse.

More than 100 schools and colleges were told by the Department for Education to partially or fully close buildings just as pupils prepare to return after the summer holidays.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said the collapse of a beam that had been considered safe over the summer sparked an urgent rethink on whether buildings with the concrete could remain open.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.