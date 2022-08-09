Mark Your September 2022 Calendar With These National Days
September marks the beginning of fall with the Autumnal Equinox on September 22. But the month also holds important national holidays including Labor Day and Patriot Day, which honors and remembers those who were killed in the September 11 attacks. September holidays include religious observances, cultural events, and many days dedicated to food and drink, from Cheese Pizza Day to Fried Rice Day. Needless to say, you'll find September holidays that speak to your identity, background, and stomach.
The entire month of September also marks Hispanic Heritage Month, Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, and Baby Safety Month, among many others. There are weeks dedicated to Suicide Prevention, Arts in Education, and Assisted Living. Some of these observances can weigh heavy on our hearts, but there are also celebratory moments throughout the month that can alleviate any painful memories that may arise. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is celebrated on September 25, and the Mid-Autumnal Festival, a Chinese holiday that honors the the moon, happens on September 10.
There are also fun observances throughout the four weeks of September, ranging from Beer Lover's Day to Read a Book Day. And don't get us started on the mouth-watering list of food holidays this month. Coffee Day and Pancake Day will have you dreaming of breakfast in bed.
September is often associated with fall activities, apple picking, and back-to-school season, but it's also a month full of meaningful holidays and observances that make for a packed calendar. Read on to learn which days to mark on your September 2022 calendar.
Thursday, Sept. 1
World Letter Writing Day
National Acne Positivity Day
Friday, Sept. 2
National Food Bank Day
National Blueberry Popsicle Day
National Chianti Day
National College Colors Day
Saturday, Sept. 3
World Beard Day
U.S. Bowling League Day
National Tailgating Day
Sunday, Sept. 4
National Wildlife Day
National Macadamia Nut Day
National Newspaper Carrier Day
National Spice Blend Day
Monday, Sept. 5
Labor Day
International Day of Charity
National Cheese Pizza Day
Tuesday, Sept. 6
National Read a Book Day
National Coffee Ice Cream Day
Wednesday, Sept. 7
National Acorn Squash Day
National Beer Lover's Day
National New Hampshire Day
National Salami Day
Thursday, Sept. 8
National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day
National School Picture Day
Friday, Sept. 9
California Admission Day
New York Fashion Week begins
Teddy Bear Day
Saturday, Sept. 10
Mid-Autumn Festival
Carl Garner Federal Lands Cleanup Day
World Suicide Prevention Day
Sunday, Sept. 11
Patriot Day
National Pet Memorial Day
National Grandparents Day
National Make Your Bed Day
RELATED: 12 Unique Pet Memorial Gifts That Celebrate the Life of a Cat or Dog
Monday, Sept. 12
Emmy Awards
National Day of Encouragement
National Chocolate Milkshake Day
Tuesday, Sept. 13
International Chocolate Day
National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
National Bald Is Beautiful Day
National Peanut Day
Wednesday, Sept. 14
National Cream Filled Donut Day
National Eat a Hoagie Day
National Parents Day Off
National Sober Day
National Virginia Day
Thursday, Sept. 15
Greenpeace Day
World Lymphoma Awareness Day
National Neonatal Nurses Day
International Day of Democracy
National Online Learning Day
Friday, Sept. 16
National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Working Parents Day
National Guacamole Day
Saturday, Sept. 17
Constitution and Citizenship Day
National Gymnastics Day
National Dance Day
Sunday, Sept. 18
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day
Wife Appreciation Day
National Cheeseburger Day
RELATED: 60 Best Gifts for Your Wife
Monday, Sept. 19
International Talk Like a Pirate Day
National Butterscotch Pudding Day
Tuesday, Sept. 20
National Voter Registration Day
National Care for Kids Day
National Pepperoni Pizza Day
National Fried Rice Day
Wednesday, Sept. 21
International Day of Peace
World Alzheimer's Day
National New York Day
National Chai Day
Thursday, Sept. 22
Fall Equinox
National Ice Cream Cone Day
American Business Women's Day
Hobbit Day
National Elephant Appreciation Day
Friday, Sept. 23
Native American Day
Michigan Indian Day
Bisexuality Visibility Day
Redhead Appreciation Day
Saturday, Sept. 24
National Public Lands Day
National Family Health and Fitness Day USA
National Punctuation Day
National Singles Day
National Bunny Day
Sunday, Sept. 25
Rosh Hashanah begins
Gold Star Mother's and Family Day
National Cooking Day
National Lobster Day
National Quesadilla Day
National Daughters Day
National Comic Book Day
Monday, Sept. 26
Navratri begins
National Family Day
National Pancake Day
National Dumpling Day
Tuesday, Sept. 27
National Day of Forgiveness
National Chocolate Milk Day
National Corned Beef Hash Day
Wednesday, Sept. 28
National Good Neighbor Day
National Women's Health & Fitness Day
National North Carolina Day
National Strawberry Cream Pie Day
National Drink Beer Day
Thursday, Sept. 29
National Coffee Day
World Heart Day
VFW Day
Friday, Sept. 30
National Love People Day
National Chewing Gum Day
National Hot Mulled Cider Day
You Might Also Like