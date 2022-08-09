Mark Your September 2022 Calendar With These National Days

September marks the beginning of fall with the Autumnal Equinox on September 22. But the month also holds important national holidays including Labor Day and Patriot Day, which honors and remembers those who were killed in the September 11 attacks. September holidays include religious observances, cultural events, and many days dedicated to food and drink, from Cheese Pizza Day to Fried Rice Day. Needless to say, you'll find September holidays that speak to your identity, background, and stomach.

The entire month of September also marks Hispanic Heritage Month, Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, and Baby Safety Month, among many others. There are weeks dedicated to Suicide Prevention, Arts in Education, and Assisted Living. Some of these observances can weigh heavy on our hearts, but there are also celebratory moments throughout the month that can alleviate any painful memories that may arise. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is celebrated on September 25, and the Mid-Autumnal Festival, a Chinese holiday that honors the the moon, happens on September 10.

There are also fun observances throughout the four weeks of September, ranging from Beer Lover's Day to Read a Book Day. And don't get us started on the mouth-watering list of food holidays this month. Coffee Day and Pancake Day will have you dreaming of breakfast in bed.

September is often associated with fall activities, apple picking, and back-to-school season, but it's also a month full of meaningful holidays and observances that make for a packed calendar. Read on to learn which days to mark on your September 2022 calendar.

Photo credit: Woman's Day

Thursday, Sept. 1

World Letter Writing Day

National Acne Positivity Day

Friday, Sept. 2

National Food Bank Day

National Blueberry Popsicle Day

National Chianti Day

National College Colors Day

Saturday, Sept. 3

World Beard Day

U.S. Bowling League Day

National Tailgating Day

Sunday, Sept. 4

National Wildlife Day

National Macadamia Nut Day

National Newspaper Carrier Day

National Spice Blend Day

Story continues

Monday, Sept. 5

Labor Day

International Day of Charity

National Cheese Pizza Day

Tuesday, Sept. 6

National Read a Book Day

National Coffee Ice Cream Day

Wednesday, Sept. 7

National Acorn Squash Day

National Beer Lover's Day

National New Hampshire Day

National Salami Day

Thursday, Sept. 8

National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day

National School Picture Day

Friday, Sept. 9

California Admission Day

New York Fashion Week begins

Teddy Bear Day

Saturday, Sept. 10

Mid-Autumn Festival

Carl Garner Federal Lands Cleanup Day

World Suicide Prevention Day

Sunday, Sept. 11

Patriot Day

National Pet Memorial Day

National Grandparents Day

National Make Your Bed Day

RELATED: 12 Unique Pet Memorial Gifts That Celebrate the Life of a Cat or Dog

Monday, Sept. 12

Emmy Awards

National Day of Encouragement

National Chocolate Milkshake Day

Tuesday, Sept. 13

International Chocolate Day

National Celiac Disease Awareness Day

National Bald Is Beautiful Day

National Peanut Day

Wednesday, Sept. 14

National Cream Filled Donut Day

National Eat a Hoagie Day

National Parents Day Off

National Sober Day

National Virginia Day

Thursday, Sept. 15

Greenpeace Day

World Lymphoma Awareness Day

National Neonatal Nurses Day

International Day of Democracy

National Online Learning Day

Friday, Sept. 16

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Working Parents Day

National Guacamole Day

Saturday, Sept. 17

National CleanUp Day

Constitution and Citizenship Day

National Gymnastics Day

National Dance Day

Sunday, Sept. 18

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

Wife Appreciation Day

National Cheeseburger Day

RELATED: 60 Best Gifts for Your Wife

Monday, Sept. 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

National Butterscotch Pudding Day

Tuesday, Sept. 20

National Voter Registration Day

National Care for Kids Day

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

National Fried Rice Day

Wednesday, Sept. 21

International Day of Peace

World Alzheimer's Day

National New York Day

National Chai Day

Thursday, Sept. 22

Fall Equinox

National Ice Cream Cone Day

American Business Women's Day

Hobbit Day

National Elephant Appreciation Day

Friday, Sept. 23

Native American Day

Michigan Indian Day

Bisexuality Visibility Day

Redhead Appreciation Day



Saturday, Sept. 24

National Public Lands Day

National Family Health and Fitness Day USA

National Punctuation Day

National Singles Day

National Bunny Day

Sunday, Sept. 25

Rosh Hashanah begins

Gold Star Mother's and Family Day

National Cooking Day

National Lobster Day

National Quesadilla Day

National Daughters Day

National Comic Book Day

Monday, Sept. 26

Navratri begins

National Family Day

National Pancake Day

National Dumpling Day

Tuesday, Sept. 27

National Day of Forgiveness

National Chocolate Milk Day

National Corned Beef Hash Day

Wednesday, Sept. 28

National Good Neighbor Day

National Women's Health & Fitness Day

National North Carolina Day

National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

National Drink Beer Day

Thursday, Sept. 29

National Coffee Day

World Heart Day

VFW Day

Friday, Sept. 30

National Love People Day

National Chewing Gum Day

National Hot Mulled Cider Day

You Might Also Like