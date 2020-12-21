Which countries have banned travel from the UK? Full list

Passengers queue to board the Eurostar to Paris from Kings Cross St Pancras, shortly before France shuts its border to the UK at midnight on 20 December, 2020. (EPA)

A new strain of coronavirus discovered in the UK, thought to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus, has led to a slew of countries temporarily banning arrivals from the UK.

The Netherlands was the first country to issue restrictions, followed swiftly by a number of other European nations. Chaos ensued as the French border closed to Brits, including those crossing the Channel with cargo, until 11.59pm on 22 December.

More destinations have followed suit around the world, potentially scuppering thousands of people’s Christmas travel plans. Here’s everywhere that has issued a travel ban on visitors from the UK so far.

This is an evolving situation and while this list is being kept up to date, more countries may impose bans throughout the day. Bans may also be extended at short notice. You should check before you travel.

Austria

A flight ban on all flights from the UK is being imposed from midnight, Tuesday 22 December.

Belgium

From 00.01 on 21 December 2020, Belgium will close the border between the UK and Belgium for at least 24 hours.

Bulgaria

The Government of Bulgaria has announced that air travel between Bulgaria and the UK will be restricted from 00.00 on 21 December until 31 January 2021.

Canada

All inbound passenger flights from the UK to Canada have been suspended for 72 hours from 24.00 (ET) on 20 December.

Colombia

Direct flights to/from London will be suspended from 20 December until further notice.

Passengers who have arrived directly or indirectly from the UK from 13 December will be contacted and required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Croatia

Croatia has announced it will be restricting travel for air passengers from the UK. If you were due to travel to Croatia from the UK, please contact your travel operator.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has announced that it will suspend flights between the UK and Czech Republic from Monday 21 December.

Denmark

The Danish Government has banned all air passenger flights between the UK and Denmark from 9.00 (UK time) on Monday 21 December to 9.00 (UK time) on Wednesday 23 December.

Estonia

From 22.00 GMT Sunday 20 December, Estonia will not be permitting the operation of air passenger services to or from the UK. The restriction to air services is temporary and subject to review, but is currently planned to last until 1 January 2021.

Finland

Finland has announced all travel from the UK will be restricted from 12.00 on Monday 21 December until Monday 4 January.

France

The French government has announced it will be restricting air, car, ferry and train travel from the UK to France from 24.00 (CET) 20 December for 48 hours.

Germany

All air passenger flights between the UK and Germany are banned from 23.00 (UK time) on Sunday 20 December until 23.00 (UK time) on Thursday 31 December.

Hong Kong

From 22 December, travellers who have visited the UK for more than two hours within the past 14 days will be denied entry to Hong Kong.

India

India is banning flights from the UK from midnight 22 December until at least 31 December.

Ireland

The Irish Government announced a ban on flights from Great Britain to Ireland for at least 48 hours from 00.00 on Monday 21 December.

Italy

On 20 December, the Italian government announced the immediate suspension of all flights between the UK and Italy. According to the Ministry of Health, anyone who has been in the UK in the previous 14 days will not be permitted entry into Italy.

Additionally, anyone already in Italy who has been in the UK in the 14 days before 20 December, must report to their local health authorities and take a Covid-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test. These measures will remain in place until 6 January.

Kuwait

On 20 December 2020 the Government of Kuwait announced that travellers will not be allowed to enter Kuwait if they have been in the UK during the preceding 14 days. This ban is expected to come into force by 22 December.

Latvia

From 21 December at 00.00 until 1 January, Latvia will not be permitting the operation of passenger flights to or from the UK.

Lithuania

Lithuania has announced that all travel from the UK will be restricted from 04.00 on 21 December until 23.59 on 31 December.

Luxembourg

The Luxembourg government has banned all air passenger flights between the UK and Luxembourg from 00.00 (CET) 20 December for an initial 24-hour period.

Poland

Flights between Poland and the UK are suspended from midnight on 21 December.

Portugal

The government has introduced a ban on all passenger travel, with the exception of Portuguese citizens and those legally resident in Portugal, between the UK and Portugal from 24.00 (GMT) on Sunday 20 December 2020.

Romania

From 19.00 (CET) on 21 December, all passenger flights to and from the UK will be banned for 14 days.

Sweden

Sweden has announced it will impose restrictions on travel from the UK. Restrictions will be introduced as soon as possible, but the government is yet to announce a specific date and time.

Switzerland

All air travel to/from the United Kingdom is to be suspended. Further updates will be published when they are available.

The Netherlands

The Dutch government has banned all air passenger flights between the UK and the Netherlands from 06.00 (CET) on Sunday 20 December 2020 until 1 January 2021.

Turkey

Turkey has announced it will be suspending air travel to/from the UK.

