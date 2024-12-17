The full list of all of Brooks Koepka's professional victories

Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka hits a shot during round two of the LIV golf tournament at Sentosa Golf course in Singapore on April 29, 2023. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka is on the short list of just 20 golfers who have collected five career major championship titles.

In all, Koepka has nine PGA Tour wins and another seven victories on the DP World Tour. On top of that, he's the winningest golfer in LIV's three-year history, having won five times on that circuit.

On the PGA Tour, he banked $43.4 million after competing in 182 events. He's made $39.4 million on the LIV golf circuit. He has more than $2 million in earnings on the DP World Tour.

Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour wins

2021 WM Phoenix Open

2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

2019 PGA Championship

2018 The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

2018 PGA Championship

2018 U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open

2015 WM Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf wins

2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier

2024 LIV Golf Singapore

2023 LIV Golf Jeddah

2023 LIV Golf Orlando

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

Brooks Koepka's DP World Tour wins

2014 Turkish Airlines Open

2013 Scottish Hydro Challenge

2013 Fred Olsen Challenge de España​​2013 Montecchia Golf Open​

2012 Challenge de Catalunya

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Brooks Koepka's professional golf victories on PGA Tour, LIV Golf