The full list of all of Brooks Koepka's professional victories
Brooks Koepka is on the short list of just 20 golfers who have collected five career major championship titles.
In all, Koepka has nine PGA Tour wins and another seven victories on the DP World Tour. On top of that, he's the winningest golfer in LIV's three-year history, having won five times on that circuit.
On the PGA Tour, he banked $43.4 million after competing in 182 events. He's made $39.4 million on the LIV golf circuit. He has more than $2 million in earnings on the DP World Tour.
Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour wins
2021 WM Phoenix Open
2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
2019 PGA Championship
2018 The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
2018 PGA Championship
2018 U.S. Open
2017 U.S. Open
2015 WM Phoenix Open
Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf wins
2024 LIV Golf Greenbrier
2024 LIV Golf Singapore
2023 LIV Golf Jeddah
2023 LIV Golf Orlando
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
Brooks Koepka's DP World Tour wins
2014 Turkish Airlines Open
2013 Scottish Hydro Challenge
2013 Fred Olsen Challenge de España2013 Montecchia Golf Open
2012 Challenge de Catalunya
