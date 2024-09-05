FULL LIST | Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees
The 68th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place in Paris on 28th October. On Wednesday, the list of 30 candidates to succeed Lionel Messi by winning the prestigious award, was released.
It was a list that notably did not include either Messi, the winner of the award last year, who now plies his trade in the MLS, or Cristiano Ronaldo, now playing in the Saudi Pro League. It is the first time that neither play has been named among the candidates since 2003. You can find the full list of 30 nominees below:
Ballon d’Or nominees full list
Jude Bellingham
Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Dani Carvajal
Ruben Días
Artem Dovbyk
Phil Foden
Alejandro Grimaldo
Erling Haaland
Mats Hummels
Harry Kane
Toni Kroos
Ademola Lookman
Emiliano Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Kylian Mbappé
Martin Odegaard
Dani Olmo
Cole Palmer
Declan Rice
Rodri
Antonio Rüdiger
Bukayo Saka
William Saliba
Federico Valverde
Vinícius Jr.
Vitinha
Nico Williams
Florian Wirtz
Granit Xhaka
Lamine Yamal