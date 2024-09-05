FULL LIST | Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees

Advertisement

The 68th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place in Paris on 28th October. On Wednesday, the list of 30 candidates to succeed Lionel Messi by winning the prestigious award, was released.

It was a list that notably did not include either Messi, the winner of the award last year, who now plies his trade in the MLS, or Cristiano Ronaldo, now playing in the Saudi Pro League. It is the first time that neither play has been named among the candidates since 2003. You can find the full list of 30 nominees below:

  • Jude Bellingham

  • Hakan Çalhanoğlu

  • Dani Carvajal

  • Ruben Días

  • Artem Dovbyk

  • Phil Foden

  • Alejandro Grimaldo

  • Erling Haaland

  • Mats Hummels

  • Harry Kane

  • Toni Kroos

  • Ademola Lookman

  • Emiliano Martinez

  • Lautaro Martinez

  • Kylian Mbappé

  • Martin Odegaard

  • Dani Olmo

  • Cole Palmer

  • Declan Rice

  • Rodri

  • Antonio Rüdiger

  • Bukayo Saka

  • William Saliba

  • Federico Valverde

  • Vinícius Jr.

  • Vitinha

  • Nico Williams

  • Florian Wirtz

  • Granit Xhaka

  • Lamine Yamal

GFFN | Luke Entwistle

 

