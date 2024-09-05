FULL LIST | Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees

The 68th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place in Paris on 28th October. On Wednesday, the list of 30 candidates to succeed Lionel Messi by winning the prestigious award, was released.

It was a list that notably did not include either Messi, the winner of the award last year, who now plies his trade in the MLS, or Cristiano Ronaldo, now playing in the Saudi Pro League. It is the first time that neither play has been named among the candidates since 2003. You can find the full list of 30 nominees below:

Ballon d’Or nominees full list

Jude Bellingham

Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Dani Carvajal

Ruben Días

Artem Dovbyk

Phil Foden

Alejandro Grimaldo

Erling Haaland

Mats Hummels

Harry Kane

Toni Kroos

Ademola Lookman

Emiliano Martinez

Lautaro Martinez

Kylian Mbappé

Martin Odegaard

Dani Olmo

Cole Palmer

Declan Rice

Rodri

Antonio Rüdiger

Bukayo Saka

William Saliba

Federico Valverde

Vinícius Jr.

Vitinha

Nico Williams

Florian Wirtz

Granit Xhaka

Lamine Yamal

