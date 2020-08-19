Full jury sworn in for fitness trial of Fredericton man accused of killing 4 people

All 12 jurors and one alternate have been selected for Matthew Vincent Raymond's fitness trial and, possibly, his criminal trial.

Jury selection started Monday at the Fredericton Convention Centre and ended Wednesday morning. The fitness hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Raymond was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Monday marked the beginning of the first jury selection in the country to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. This jury pool was exceptionally small to maintain physical distancing — just about 100 people.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham previously said he's concerned about what will happen if the pool runs out and the jurors weren't all selected. The final juror was selected with four people remaining in the pool.

The court conducted a separate pre-screening to excuse people with valid reasons for not sitting on the jury, and about 70 people were excused last week. Despite this, over the last three days, more than 40 people were excused for various reasons.