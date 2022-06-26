Full House star Jodie Sweetin shoved by police during Roe v. Wade reversal protest

The Los Angeles Police Department shoved Jodie Sweetin to the ground during an abortion rights protest in the city this weekend.

The actress and activist, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in Full House and spin-off Fuller House, attempted to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from a freeway in Los Angeles on Saturday when LAPD pushed her, causing her to trip over the curb and fall onto the concrete, per video shared by photographer Michael Ade on Instagram.

A representative for Sweetin confirmed the incident to EW and said the actress is doing okay.

"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin said in a statement. "Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

Jodie Sweetin

Rachel Luna/Getty Images 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin was shoved by police during a Roe v. Wade reversal protest

The LAPD did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Sunday.

Across the country, demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, which put an end to federal protections of abortion rights enacted in 1973. With the ruling leaving abortion laws up to the state, half of the U.S. states are expected to ban abortion, per the Associated Press. Along with Sweetin, Hollywood stars, including Shonda Rhimes, Patricia Arquette, and Bette Midler, have spoken out against the reversal.

