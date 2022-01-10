'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

Bob Saget, the longtime comedian and actor, has died at the age of 65.

Saget, most famous for his starring role as “Danny Tanner” in long-running hit TV series “Full House,” was found dead in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No cause of death was immediately available. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget had been on tour in Florida.

He performed in Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Saturday night.

“Loved tonight’s show,” he tweeted just after midnight on Sunday. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit.”

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.