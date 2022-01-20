‘Full House’ creator lists $85 million California mansion — but it holds a dark past

Jeff Franklin, the creator of the ABC family sitcom “Full House,” has listed his ginormous Beverly Hills mansion for a heaping $85 million.

While the nine-bedroom, 18-bathroom estate is luxury at its finest, it happens to have a dark past — it was built upon the land where the Manson Family brutally murdered Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Steven Parent, Wojciech Frykowski and Jay Sebring in 1969.

The original house on 10050 Cielo Drive, the home rented out by Hollywood director Roman Polanski at the time when the murders took place, was torn down in the 1990s by Alvin Weintraub, KTLA reported. Weintraub also changed the address to 10066 Cielo.

According to Los Angeles Magazine, Weintraub wanted to scrub out everything related to the crime.

“We went to great pains to get rid of everything,” Weintraub said to Los Angeles Magazine. “There’s no house, no dirt, no blade of grass remotely connected to Sharon Tate.”

The Andalusian-style house that now stands there is a whopping 21,000 square feet and has an extravagant amount of high-end features in and around the home, the listing says, including:

Two-story foyer

Detached guest house

Movie theater

Spa

Gym

Hair salon

Billiards room

Bar

“Jetliner views”

75-yard swimming pool with a swim-up bar

Cabana

Private grotto

Koi pond

Underground garage

Franklin purchased the home in 2007 for $6 million, the New York Post said. Recently he held a reception for guests attending Bob Saget’s funeral. The late comedian, who played the beloved Danny Tanner on “Full House,” died suddenly at the age of 65 on Jan. 9.

Tate, Polanski’s wife and actor who was eight-months pregnant on that 1969 day, was slaughtered along with the others by Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Linda Kasbian at the direction of cult leader Charles Manson.

