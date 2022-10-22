‘He’s full of hot air’: voters in Johnson’s seat unsure about his comeback

Shanti Das
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Andy Hall/The Observer</span>


On her way to get a flu jab in Uxbridge town centre, Debbie Cusmans, 57, spots a reporter with a notebook. “Bring back Boris!” she shouts, with a grin and a thumbs up. “Make sure you get that in.”

We are in Johnson’s west London constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where he has been MP since 2015. It has been a Conservative seat since its creation in 2010: he won here with a majority of 5,034 in 2017 and 7,210 in 2019, by which time he was prime minister. On Saturday, as the rumour mill raged about whether he would attempt a return to No 10, locals were contemplating a potential further spell with a PM who’s also their local MP.

Some, like Cusmans, saw that as a positive thing. The former trapeze artist said Johnson helped her when she was facing eviction a few years ago and believed he had done a good job, for both Uxbridge and the UK. “They should give him the chance of coming back. The people elected him, so let him stay,” she said. She believed Rishi Sunak, the bookies’ favourite to succeed Liz Truss, “stabbed Boris in the back. So how can we trust him?”

Debbie Cusmans was keen for Johnson to return to No 10.


Market stallholder Jamie Follett, 37, shared that sentiment. He wanted Johnson to return and described Sunak as a “weasel” and a “snake”. The issue of Johnson’s trustworthiness – and the investigation into whether he lied to parliament over parties during the pandemic – was not one that concerned him. “They all lie, so it’s who tells more lies. Maybe Boris having to resign means he’s learned a bit of a lesson and will come back as a better prime minister, and a better man in general.”

Others were less enthusiastic about a potential comeback. IT manager Orest Bakhovski, 35, an Uxbridge resident of six years, wanted a “normal” MP who focused on constituents.

The father of two is part of a group of parents opposing a decision by the council to close its early years centres, which could leave families like his hundreds of pounds worse off. MPs in neighbouring constituencies had taken up the issue, Bakhovski said – but not Johnson, who cancelled a meeting with parents last month.

“It’s really disappointing. Especially recently it just feels like … when times are really tough for families, we’ve not been represented at all,” said Bakhovski, who has voted both Labour and Conservative. Since his departure from Downing Street Johnson had been absent, Bakhovski said. “He just jetted off and wasn’t interested in his constituents. He’s a bit of a vacant MP.”

NHS mental health worker Alex Sim, who ran as a Labour candidate in the last local election, added: “Suddenly now there’s a leadership vacuum and [Johnson] must heroically fly back. But he’s certainly not been heroically flying back or even participating in discussions with constituents who have concerns.”

Catherine McCarthy, 72, believed standards in politics broke down under Johnson. “He’s always going on holidays and looking after his own interests,” she said. “He’s only interested in himself, really. He’s full of hot air.”

Orest Bachovski and his daughter Emilia. ‘He’s a bit of a vacant MP,’ said Bakhovski.


The former Conservative voter did not favour Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt – or Labour: “I’m very disillusioned; let’s put it like that.” But if Johnson were to return as PM it would be a disaster. “They’re living in a parallel universe if they think people want him back.”

Ben Baird, 81, who was selling balloons outside the underground station a few steps away, wanted a Johnson return. “Whether he’d want to come back I don’t know but if it wasn’t for Boris the Conservatives wouldn’t even be in,” he said.

Longstanding Conservative voters Mick and Paula Flynn, who were walking their dog Stella, believed Johnson did a good job as PM, but shared concerns that a return to No 10 would mean less focus on local matters such as litter and crime.

The area was looking “tired”, they said, and Mick’s tools had recently been stolen from his van. “If he goes back to being prime minister he probably hasn’t got time,” said Paula, 53. “So it’d be better if we had an MP that wasn’t prime minister: you’d feel they’d have more time for their own area.” But, she added: “Is it better the devil you know?”

Mick, 50, did not support a Johnson return and thought Sunak “needs a chance”. “They’re all useless, to be honest. But I think he’ll do a better job. He’s got a better head.” Whoever won, things could not get any worse, he said. “Truss was just a joke. I’d rather Boris. I think I’d rather anyone.”

