Full fight video: Jan Blachowicz flattens Corey Anderson, then flexes on Jon Jones

Jan Blachowicz’s rematch vs. Corey Anderson was a memorable one for many reasons.

Back at UFC Fight Night 167 in February 2020, Blachowicz viciously knocked out Anderson. Not only it was a nice knockout, but Blachowicz also put an end to Anderson’s impressive winning streak while avenging his 2015 loss. On top of that, Blachowicz immediately turned to then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and flexed on him in front of his hometown. It was a scene.

Blachowicz is currently scheduled to compete for the vacant light heavyweight title. He takes on Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) recently rebounded from his light heavyweight title defeat to Glover Teixeira with a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36 in May.

Ankalaev (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) is currently on a nine-fight winning streak. The Dagestani is coming off back-to-back wins over former title challengers Thiago Santos and, most recently, a TKO over Anthony Smith at UFC 277 in July.

