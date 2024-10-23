In full: Chelsea's results & remaining fixtures in the Conference League

Chelsea's 'Road to Wroclaw' is underway as they eye Conference League glory under Enzo Maresca.

The final will take place in Poland at the Wrocław Stadium on May 28th 2025 and Chelsea are heavy favourites to win the competition after progressing into the League Phase having beaten Servette over two legs in the play-offs.

It's Maresca's first chance of European silverware since arriving at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are aware of the pressure on them to not slip up.

"It’s a European competition; so let’s hope we go all the way," Maresca said.

"Being Chelsea, any game at any ground will be challenging. Everyone wants to have a perfect game against Chelsea. We have to be prepared for that. That will be the biggest challenge in this competition."

With the knockout stages due to begin in February (knockout round play-offs) and March (round of 16), Chelsea have a job to do first to ensure they qualify for the latter stages.

Here are all of Chelsea's results and upcoming fixtures in the 2024/25 Conference League.

Chelsea's Conference League, League Phase Fixtures & Results

Matchday 1: Chelsea 4-2 KAA Gent / Thursday 3rd October 2024

Matchday 2: Panathinaikos vs Chelsea / Thursday 24th October 2024

Matchday 3: Chelsea vs FC Noah / Thursday 7th November 2024

Matchday 4: 1. FC Heidenheim vs Chelsea / Thursday 28th November 2024