Full Charlotte All-Star weekend schedule
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are at Charlotte Motor Speedway for All-Star weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule, subject to change.
Note: All times are ET
Friday, May 18
9:05 -9:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice
10:35-11:25 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1
11:30-12:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice (All-Star Open), FS1
12:15-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice (All-Star Race), FS1
1-1:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice (All-Star Open), FS1
1:45-2:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice (All-Star Race), FS1
2:30-2:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pit road speed practice (Group 1), FS1
2:45-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pit road speed practice (Group 2), FS1
4:40 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole qualifying, FS1
6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1
6:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Busch Pole Award qualifying (three laps with pit stop), FS1
8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps, 201 miles), FS1
10:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race
Saturday, May 19
6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open (20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps), FS1
8 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race (30 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps), FS1
10 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race