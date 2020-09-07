A Full-Body Workout Designed For Small Bedrooms

It's a surreal year to
be in university, to put it mildly. Everything is different, from what classes look like to your sex life. Your fitness routine might be a challenge too. Even if you're back in halls and your university's gym is open, you might be avoiding hitting it because many health experts have deemed fitness centres unsafe — or just because it's not your thing. Enter: this workout, which is specifically engineered for your small bedroom (whether in a houseshare or in halls) by Mackenzie Ross, a top instructor at Barry's fitness classes. What makes it good for the dorm? It requires very little space and very little equipment. Do these circuits on their own for a great mini-workout, or do them back-to-back for a full-body exercise session. Just be prepared to hit up the showers when you're done — you'll be sure to work up a sweat. A stool or desk chair; a laundry soap jug (optional) Circuit 1 OverviewYou'll Need: Movements (swipe through for longer descriptions): 10 squats 10 step ups 10 reverse lunges 10 burpees Repeat: 3x More Squats Begin with your feet at hip distance apart., with an even amount of weight in the balls and heels of your feet. Keep your core tight, and breathe deeply into your stomach. Inhale, then send your hips back, bending at the knees. Focus on keeping your knees in track with your feet, and your chest up. As you exhale, return to standing. That's one rep. Repeat 10x. Optional: Hold a full bottle of laundry detergent or a dumbbell close to your chest like a goblet for extra resistance. More Step ups Start by making sure your stool or chair is secure against a wall so it doesn’t move around. With your right foot, step onto the platform, driving through the balls and heels evenly. Then bring the left foot up to meet it. For an added challenge, bring your left knee up toward your chest (so it's bent like it might be at the top of a skip). Step off the bench with your left, then your right foot. Repeat on the other side. That's one rep. Repeat 10x. More Alternating reverse lunge
Step back with your right foot, keeping the core active. The front left knee should bend at 90 degrees and stay stacked over the ankle. Fight the natural tendency to push it forward so far you can't see your left big toe anymore.
As you step back up, drive off of your front left foot. This'll work your glutes, legs, and help with stability.
Optional: Add
a set of dumbbells
, holding them up at your shoulders with your arms bent, or try balancing on the working leg.
Repeat on the other side. That's one rep. Repeat 10x.
More Story continues Burpees
Get into
a plank position
with your hands stacked directly under your shoulders.
Hop to bring your feet forward so they're outside of your hands. You should look like a little leap frog.
Then jump up with your hands high like you're trying to brush the ceiling. Yes, put some oomph into it!
Land lightly on the floor, then set your hands back on the floor, hop your feet back into a plank position, then drop your chest to the floor. Try it slow until you get the hang of it, and then speed up the move to get in that cardio. Repeat 10x.
More Circuit 2 Overview You'll Need: A towel; a yoga mat Movements: 10 sliding glute bridges 10 jackknife crunches 10 sit ups 10 alternating leg lifts Repeat: 3x More Sliding glute bridge
Lay on your back with your feet at hip distance on a towel. Try to position yourself so your finger tips can reach your heels.
Driving through the balls and heels of your feet, lift your hips off of the floor,
like a thrust
. As they rise, tighten your core, and tuck your pelvis up towards the chest bone with a slight opening of the knees.
Keeping your hips elevated, slide your feet away from you, then pull them back under your knees to work the back of the legs and booty.
Lower yourself back to start position. That's one rep. Repeat 10x.
More Jack-knife crunch Lying on your back, extend your legs long with arms long behind your head, pulling on the twisted-up towel. While pushing your low back into your mat, take a big breath into your belly and bring your arms and legs up as if you're folding in half like a card table, bringing the towel to your toes. Exhale as you flex you core muscles. Open the limbs up long again. That's one rep. Repeat 10x. More Sit ups
Lie down with your bent legs in front of you, your feet flat on the floor, and your arms crossed over your chest. Take a big inhale into your belly, and sit all the way up.
As you sit up, blow your air out. Slowly lower back to starting position by tucking your pelvis and moving slowly, one vertebrae at a time.
A twist on the move: Use the towel and raise it straight over your head with your arms straight. When
you sit up
, bring the towel (and your arms) directly over head. If you're having trouble keeping your feet on the ground, put a dumbbell or something heavy like a detergent bottle directly in between them and press into it. This'll help you stabilize.
Lower yourself back down in a controlled movement. That's one rep. Repeat 10x.
More Alternating leg lifts Lie on your back and extend your legs long in front of you. Tuck your hands behind your ears, take a deep breath, and push the low back into the mat. Exhale and lift one leg to 30 degrees. Inhale as you lower the leg back down. Repeat on the other side. That's one rep. Repeat 10x. More Circuit 3 Overview You'll Need: A yoga mat Movements: 10 narrow tricep push ups 10 shoulder taps 10 plank up and downs 10 mountain climbers (each leg) Repeat: 3x More Narrow tricep push up
Get into a plank position with your hands stacked directly under your shoulders. Tighten your core, pulling your bellybutton in with your glutes activated.
Next, bend at the elbows, keeping them tight against the body. Try to tap your chest to the floor. Your gaze should be on your finger tips to keep a neutral spine. This'll work your core,
chest, and triceps
. For a modified version, drop your knees to the floor.
Push the floor away to return to start position. That's one rep. Repeat 10x.
More Shoulder taps Get into a plank position with your hands stacked directly under your shoulders. Keep the belly button pulled in, glutes active, and feet slightly wider than your hips. Take the left hand and tap the right shoulder. The repeat on the other side. That's one rep. Try to do this without rocking the hips around and while keeping the plank stable. Knees can go to the floor for a modified version. Repeat 10x. More Plank up and downs
Get into
a plank position
with your arms straight and your feet slightly wider than your hips.
Crawl from your hands down to your elbows and back up again.
Repeat 10x, making sure you alternate which hand you use, and trying not to rock your hips too much. Knees can go to the floor for a modified version.
More Mountain climbers Get into a plank position with your hands stacked directly under your shoulders and your feet together. Drive your left knee to the center of your chest, then bring it back to starting position. Repeat on the other side, alternating between knees. That's one rep. Repeat 10x. Be sure to keep your plank low, knees close to the ground, and your eyes on your finger tips. You can do this fast or slow. More Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here? This Bodyweight Workout Takes Just 12 Minutes Will You Go Back To The Gym After Lockdown? Workouts To Stream If You're Stuck At Home