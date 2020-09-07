A Full-Body Workout Designed For Small Bedrooms

It's a surreal year to be in university, to put it mildly. Everything is different, from what classes look like to your sex life. Your fitness routine might be a challenge too. Even if you're back in halls and your university's gym is open, you might be avoiding hitting it because many health experts have deemed fitness centres unsafe — or just because it's not your thing.



Enter: this workout, which is specifically engineered for your small bedroom (whether in a houseshare or in halls) by Mackenzie Ross, a top instructor at Barry's fitness classes. What makes it good for the dorm? It requires very little space and very little equipment.



Do these circuits on their own for a great mini-workout, or do them back-to-back for a full-body exercise session. Just be prepared to hit up the showers when you're done — you'll be sure to work up a sweat.

View photos Circuit 1 Overview You'll Need: A stool or desk chair; a laundry soap jug (optional)



Movements (swipe through for longer descriptions):

10 squats

10 step ups

10 reverse lunges

10 burpees



Repeat: 3x





















View photos Squats



Begin with your feet at hip distance apart., with an even amount of weight in the balls and heels of your feet. Keep your core tight, and breathe deeply into your stomach.



Inhale, then send your hips back, bending at the knees. Focus on keeping your knees in track with your feet, and your chest up.



As you exhale, return to standing. That's one rep. Repeat 10x.



Optional: Hold a full bottle of laundry detergent or a dumbbell close to your chest like a goblet for extra resistance.















View photos Step ups

Start by making sure your stool or chair is secure against a wall so it doesn’t move around.



With your right foot, step onto the platform, driving through the balls and heels evenly. Then bring the left foot up to meet it.



For an added challenge, bring your left knee up toward your chest (so it's bent like it might be at the top of a skip).



Step off the bench with your left, then your right foot. Repeat on the other side. That's one rep. Repeat 10x.



















View photos Alternating reverse lunge



Step back with your right foot, keeping the core active. The front left knee should bend at 90 degrees and stay stacked over the ankle. Fight the natural tendency to push it forward so far you can't see your left big toe anymore.



As you step back up, drive off of your front left foot. This'll work your glutes, legs, and help with stability.



Optional: Add



Repeat on the other side. That's one rep. Repeat 10x.



















