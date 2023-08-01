What is a Blue Moon? Superstitions about the lunar spectacle

(Getty)

Two supermoons are set to appear in August, with one of these being the rare ‘blue moon’.

The first supermoon will be in the sky tonight and will appear to be much larger than usual because it is at the point in the cycle where it is nearest. It will appear 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than when it is furthest away.

The second supermoon will be on August 30 and will be closer still at 222,043 miles compared to 222,159 miles on August 1. This will be a blue moon.

You may use the phrase “once in a blue moon” to describe how often you find a fiver down the back of the sofa, or in reference to how many times you use your gym membership.

Along with blue moons come a slew of superstitions and myths, ranging anywhere from your likeliness of love to possible lunacy.

So tread carefully this month and remember these superstitions when the blue moon’s burning. Or have a laugh, at least.

(PA)

1. Close your curtains

It is believed that if any stray rays of light from the blue moon stream onto your sleeping body through the window, they will give you lunacy, a moon-induced insanity.

2. All things come in threes

According to Welsh tradition, if a member of your family dies during a blue moon, three more family members will follow. Better take your vitamins then.

3. Lose the specs

Apparently, looking at a blue moon through any type of glass will give you bad luck for 30 days, even if it’s just your reading glasses. Perhaps Saturday should be a contact lens kind of day, yeah?

4. Go on a midnight stroll

Picking flowers and gathering berries during a blue moon is said to bring beauty to the beholder, which might not be a bad idea since swimsuit season is just around the corner.

5. Blue moon babies

There has long been an association between the moon and pregnancy, with different cultures speculating that women become more fertile during a blue moon (and, even better, a full moon).

6. Set some goals

It’s believed that if a person plans a goal under the blue moon, they will attain it quite soon after. There’s no harm in taking some time to really think about what you’d like to achieve in the immediate future, so perhaps this one is worth a go, after all.

Story continues

7. Open your heart

Many cultures believe that you’ve got a higher chance of falling in love during a blue moon so, if you’ve been craving a summer bae, maybe you’ll meet them on Saturday night.

(PA)

8. Beware of the black moon

What’s even rarer than a blue moon? A black moon. Every 19 years, January and March are blue moon months, meaning February does not have a full moon at all. These black moon months are believed to cause anger, frustration, and resentment, so thank God we made it through February. The next black moon isn’t until 2037, so you have plenty of time to prep for it before it comes around.

9. Blue moons foster betrayal

According to some superstitions, blue moons come from the old word for blue, ‘belewe’, which means ‘to betray’. So keep your friends at a distance this weekend, and expect betrayals on the night of the blue moon... or worse, discover that you’re the betrayer.

10. Unlucky December

If 13 full moons happen to fall in the same year, the 13th moon is considered to be very, very unlucky. The last 13th moon occurred on the night of December 22, 2018, as during that year there were two blue moons. The next 13th moon will make an appearance in 2037. The same year as the dreaded black moon...