The full 2019 Supercars endurance grid
#
Team
Make
Driver
Co-Driver
2
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Holden
Scott Pye
Warren Luff
3
Kelly Racing
Nissan
Garry Jacobson
Dean Fiore
5
Tickford Racing
Ford
Lee Holdsworth
Thomas Randle*
6
Tickford Racing
Ford
Cameron Waters
Michael Caruso
7
Kelly Racing
Nissan
Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
8
Brad Jones Racing
Holden
Nick Percat
Tim Blanchard
9
Erebus Motorsport
Holden
David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
12
DJR Team Penske
Ford
Fabian Coulthard
Tony D'Alberto
14
Brad Jones Racing
Holden
Tim Slade
Ash Walsh
15
Kelly Racing
Nissan
Rick Kelly
Dale Wood
17
DJR Team Penske
Ford
Scott McLaughlin
Alex Premat
18
Team 18
Holden
Mark Winterbottom
Steven Richards
19
Tekno Autosports
Holden
Jack Le Brocq
Jonathon Webb*
21
Brad Jones Racing
Holden
Macauley Jones
Dean Canto
22
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Holden
James Courtney
Jack Perkins
23
Tickford Racing
Ford
Will Davison
Alex Davison
33
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Holden
Richie Stanaway**
Chris Pither
34
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Holden
James Golding
Richard Muscat
35
Matt Stone Racing
Holden
Todd Hazelwood
Jack Smith
55
Tickford Racing
Ford
Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
78
Kelly Racing
Nissan
Simona De Silvestro
Alex Rullo
88
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Holden
Jamie Whincup
Craig Lowndes
97
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Holden
Shane van Gisbergen
Garth Tander
99
Erebus Motorsport
Holden
Anton De Pasquale
Will Brown
TBA
Kostecki Brothers Racing
Holden
Brodie Kostecki
Jake Kostecki
* To be confirmed
** Subject to fitness