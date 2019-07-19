The full 2019 Supercars endurance grid

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

#

Team

Make

Driver

Co-Driver

2

Walkinshaw Andretti United

Holden 

Scott Pye

Warren Luff

3

Kelly Racing

Nissan

Garry Jacobson

Dean Fiore

5

Tickford Racing

Ford

Lee Holdsworth

Thomas Randle*

6

Tickford Racing

Ford

Cameron Waters

Michael Caruso

7

Kelly Racing

Nissan

Andre Heimgartner

Bryce Fullwood

8

Brad Jones Racing

Holden

Nick Percat

Tim Blanchard

9

Erebus Motorsport

Holden

David Reynolds

Luke Youlden

12

DJR Team Penske

Ford

Fabian Coulthard

Tony D'Alberto

14

Brad Jones Racing

Holden

Tim Slade

Ash Walsh

15

Kelly Racing

Nissan

Rick Kelly

Dale Wood

17

DJR Team Penske

Ford

Scott McLaughlin

Alex Premat

18

Team 18

Holden

Mark Winterbottom

Steven Richards

19

Tekno Autosports

Holden

Jack Le Brocq

Jonathon Webb*

21

Brad Jones Racing

Holden

Macauley Jones

Dean Canto

22

Walkinshaw Andretti United

Holden

James Courtney

Jack Perkins

23

Tickford Racing

Ford

Will Davison

Alex Davison

33

Garry Rogers Motorsport

Holden

Richie Stanaway**

Chris Pither

34

Garry Rogers Motorsport

Holden

James Golding

Richard Muscat

35

Matt Stone Racing

Holden

Todd Hazelwood

Jack Smith

55

Tickford Racing

Ford

Chaz Mostert

James Moffat

78

Kelly Racing

Nissan

Simona De Silvestro

Alex Rullo

88

Triple Eight Race Engineering

Holden

Jamie Whincup

Craig Lowndes

97

Triple Eight Race Engineering

Holden

Shane van Gisbergen

Garth Tander

99

Erebus Motorsport

Holden

Anton De Pasquale

Will Brown

TBA

Kostecki Brothers Racing

Holden

Brodie Kostecki

Jake Kostecki

* To be confirmed

** Subject to fitness

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next