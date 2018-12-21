The full 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

With a total of 28 Class A entries, teams from all over the world are set to head down under for the Intercontinental GT Championship opener next February.

The GT3 field includes a pair of Aston Martins run by R-Motorsport, while both Melbourne Performance Centre and Aussie Driver Search will make up the five-strong fleet of Audis.

M-Sport will bring a pair of the new Bentley Continental GT3s to Mount Panorama for the first time, as Team Schnitzer returns to Bathurst along with the already-confirmed Walkenhorst BMW entry.

The HubAuto Ferrari will be joined by a second 488 run by AF Corse, with Trofeo Motorsport and Wall Racing each fielding a single Lamborghini Huracan.

Mercedes is the best-represented brand on the grid, with six entries in total. That includes cars from Black Falcon, Team Nineteen, the Erebus Motorsport-run entry, GruppeM Racing and the highly-rated Triple Eight car with its all-star line-up of Jamie Whincup, Shane van Gisbergen and Craig Lowndes.

Porsche has four GT3 cars on the way with Competition Motorsports, Black Swan Racing and EBM all fielding entries, while there will be two Nissan GT-Rs and a sole McLaren run by Objective Racing.

“We’re thrilled with the quality of the field and the depth of brands, teams and drivers to be involved," said Kurt Sakzewski, Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director.

“We will welcome back several familiar names but also several new teams who will be making their Bathurst debut.

“It is truly a world-class grid and the competition is going to be brilliant between some of the best brands and teams in not just GT3 racing, but in motorsport full stop.

“The growth of the Intercontinental GT Challenge and the enduring appeal of Mount Panorama is reflected in the sizeable manufacturer presence, but the addition of so many strong privately entered teams shows that anyone can have a shot at winning this race.

“The size of the grid is just about spot-on for this race and we’re very comfortable with that. The competition will be strong in each class but there will be a bit more space between cars which will hopefully make for a cleaner race, both for those in it and those watching trackside or on TV.”

The entry also includes four Carrera Cup cars in Class B, seven GT4 cars in Class C, and four V8-powered Marc racers in the Invitational Class.

2019 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list