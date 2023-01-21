Fulham XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Marco Silva will welcome Antonee Robinson back to his starting line-up for Fulham’s meeting with Tottenham on Monday night.

The Cottagers go into the cross-capital clash with a largely clean bill of health aside from long-term absentee Neeskens Kebano.

Reserve centre-back Shane Duffy may feature in the squad if he returns from illness but Tim Ream will line up alongside one of Tosin Adarabioyo or Issa Diop in the XI.

Lavyin Kurzawa will drop out for Robinson, who has been an ever-present for Fulham in the league when available.

Fulham boss Silva outlined the threat Spurs can possess ahead of the Premier League game.

He told reporters: “We know how he can link really well the game when he drops and how he can be strong after with the moves from Son, Richarlison or Kulusevski, it doesn’t matter who's going to play out wide.

“Sometimes Kane needs just one touch, but the way he can hold the ball as well, he shows the capacity to make the right passes in the right moment as well.

“Of course, it's something that we are aware of and is something that we have to try to block in some moments of the game with our central defence, sometimes with the other players, to cover that space because it's something where they’re really strong.”

Predicted Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reid, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, De-Cordova; Mitrovic.