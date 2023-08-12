Fulham XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Fulham are without Joao Palhinha for today’s trip to Everton as they kick off their Premier League campaign.

The Portuguese midfield ace was forced off with a shoulder injury during a pre-season win over Brentford last month. Silva says Palhinha has made good progress in his rehabilitation, but the weekend curtain-raiser has come too soon.

“Joao is out”, said the Fulham manager. “He has been doing medical work but not full work with the team yet.

“We have to assess one or two others after some knocks the last few days. We are much more positive about the return date [of Palhinha], but we have to see. We have to see if he’s going to be ready for the next one [at home against Brentford on August 19].”

Speaking about Andreas Pereira, Silva added: “Andreas is one of the doubts. We have another session tomorrow [Friday] and we have to assess them then.

“Last week, [Tom Cairney] felt something against Chelsea in the last United States game. He has started to work with the team this week. He’s a player we have to assess. He’s close to being ready. Let’s see if he can make the match or not.”

Tim Ream is another doubt, as he continues to work his way back to fitness since injuring his arm against Manchester City in May. Silva, though, belives the defender can make a timely return after appearing off the bench for the final five minutes of Fulham’s last pre-season friendly, the 2-1 win over Hoffenheim last weekend.

“Unfortunately he got that injury in his arm. He is probably going to be OK for the Everton match.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic will also be playing, with Silva insisting his striker is fully committed to the club after initially being attracted by a move to Saudi Arabia.

Predicted Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Ream, Diop Robinson; Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Injuries: Palhinha

Doubts: Ream, Cariney, Pereira

Time and date: 3pm, Saturday August 12, 2023

Venue: Goodison Park