Fulham XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Fulham turn to Carlos Vinicius against Chelsea tonight with attacking talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic sidelined.

Mitrovic is suspended for the west London derby at Craven Cottage after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in Fulham’s last game against Leicester.

Former Tottenham striker Vinicius comes in and leads the line.

“The main solution is Vinicius, but we have other solutions as well,” said Fulham boss Marco Silva. “Bobby can play there, James can play there as well and it is up to me to decide what will be the best one to start the game.”

Mitrovic is Fulham’s top scorer and he has found the net 11 times in the Premier League so far this season. His absence for the clash with London rivals Chelsea is a major blow, but it will help the striker recover from an ankle issue that has been troubling him since before the World Cup.

“He is getting better and better and better,” said Silva. “Now he is training every single day with his team-mates. After the matches we don’t need a long time to recover him from the game before.

“All these things are a good sign for us and that we are going to have him even better in the next few games.”

Starting Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius.