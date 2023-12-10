Fulham vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Fulham host West Ham today in a Premier League London derby.

Both clubs enter Sunday's Premier League game off the back of superb midweek wins, the Cottagers having smashed five goals past Nottingham Forest for their biggest victory of the season.

While the same cannot be said for West Ham's victory at Tottenham in terms of scoreline, arguably their 2-1 turnaround counts as their most important result of the campaign so far.

David Moyes' side have won five of their last six and are knocking on the door of the European qualification places once again.

Another tough trip across the capital awaits with Fulham victorious in three of their last four home games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs West Ham is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The match will take place at Craven Cottage in west London.

West Ham have won five of their last six (REUTERS)

Where to watch Fulham vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live having initially not been selected for TV and designated in the Saturday 3pm blackout. It was moved to Sunday afternoon due to West Ham playing on Thursday in midweek.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for 10.30pm.

Fulham vs West Ham team news

Tom Cairney should keep his place in the Cottagers' midfield following his goal in midweek, which saw Tosin Adarabioyo replace captain Tim Ream in defence.

Adama Traore may be available after a hamstring injury and Rodrigo Muniz is closing in on a return too, but Issa Diop remain absent.

Alphonse Areola was a late withdrawal from the West Ham team in midweek due to a minor wrist injury, which may keep him out again on Sunday.

Michail Antonio is the only other injury worry, while there is a slight chance Moyes will rotate his team ahead of a Europa League showdown with Freiburg next Thursday.

Fulham vs West Ham prediction

Both teams are on good form so it is difficult to see one side cruising to victory.

A 1-1 draw.

Fulham are knocking on the door of the top half (REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham have not won this fixture since 2014, when Steve Sidwell and Dimitar Berbatov completed a comeback at the Cottage, losing five of six meetings since.

Fulham wins: 32

West Ham wins: 51

Draws: 24

Fulham vs West Ham match odds

Fulham: 7/5

West Ham: 2/1

Draw: 12/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).