Fulham 2-0 West Brom LIVE! Latest score, goal updates and Premier League 2020/21 match stream today

Fulham vs West Brom LIVE!

Fulham went into half-time of Monday night’s Premier League clash at Craven Cottage two goals to the good.

Scott Parker’s hosts took a well-deserved lead in the 26th minute through Bobby Decordova-Reid. Antonee Robinson fired in a cross from the left to an unmarked Aleksandar Mitrovic at the far post, who nodded across goal before the ball was turned in by Decordova-Reid.

Minutes later, Fulham doubled their lead through Ola Aina, who fired the ball past Sam Johnstone from the edge of the box.

An excellent opening 45 minutes will raise hopes that this could be Fulham’s first win of the season.

Parker has already admitted to downgrading his pre-season expectations from “seventh to 10th” to “the bottom four.”

Fulham XI: Areola, Aina, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Robinson, Zambo, Lemina, Cairney, Reid, Mitrovic, Lookman

West Brom XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Townsend, Livermore, Matheus Pereira, Gallagher, Krovinovic, Diangana, Ahearne-Grant

