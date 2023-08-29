Fulham vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Carabao Cup game on TV in UK today?

Tottenham look to continue their strong start to the season as they face Fulham in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have taken seven points from their opening three Premier League games of the campaign, with the Australian delivering on his promise to bring an exciting, attacking brand of football to the club.

He gets his first taste of cup football in charge of Spurs at Craven Cottage, with the club entering the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage this year due to their failure to earn European football.

Fulham can take confidence from earning a point away to Arsenal last time out, having gone down to ten men, but will be without boss Marco Silva, who has a touchline ban after already picking up three yellow cards.

Where to watch Fulham vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Fans can watch highlights of the match, and all the other second-round action, on ITV4 at 12:15am in the early hours of Thursday morning.

