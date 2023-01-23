Fulham vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Fulham vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Tottenham are in desperate need of a positive result as they make the trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage tonight. A chastening north London derby was followed by a second-half collapse against Manchester City, and it leaves Spurs six points off the top four.

Reports in Italy suggest Antonio Conte will leave the club at the end of the season, but the Tottenham boss has more immediate decisions to make than that. Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son have in the past been two of the club’s key stars, but both are in terrible form and their spots in the starting XI are surely under threat.

Fulham will fancy their chances of piling the misery on the visitors, with Marco Silva’s side sitting seventh and enjoying a brilliant return to the Premier League. Their narrow defeat to Newcastle last time out was the first time they have been beaten since the World Cup. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Tottenham get Kane contract boost

18:49 , Matt Verri

Harry Kane is open to starting contract talks with Tottenham next month, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Kane has consistently said he wants to succeed with Spurs and that still holds true, despite their troubled form and uncertainty over the future of head coach Antonio Conte.

The England captain has entered the final 18 months of his deal and was not interested in opening talks before leading his country at the mid-season World Cup, while Tottenham are reluctant to begin negotiations while their focus is on the January transfer window.

But while Kane is in no rush to put pen to paper, the 29-year-old is open to starting talks with the club in February for the first time since August 2021.

Silva on Kane’s threat

18:40 , Matt Verri

Marco Silva wants his Fulham side to be fully aware of the threat Harry Kane poses, not just in front of goal but in terms of his all-round play.

“We know how he can link really well the game when he drops and how he can be strong after with the moves from Son, Richarlison or Kulusevski, it doesn’t matter who’s going to play out wide,” Silva told reporters.

“Sometimes Kane needs just one touch, but the way he can hold the ball as well, he shows the capacity to make the right passes in the right moment as well.

“Of course, it’s something that we are aware of and is something that we have to try to block in some moments of the game with our central defence, sometimes with the other players, to cover that space because it’s something where they’re really strong.”

Last time they met...

18:24 , Matt Verri

These two sides met earlier in the season, with Tottenham just about coming out on top in north London.

At that point, they were unbeaten in the League with 14 points from their opening six games.

Big response needed

18:16 , Matt Verri

Tottenham were incredibly poor in their 2-0 defeat on home soil to Arsenal - defeat to your biggest rivals isn’t going to do ease fan discontent.

They threatened to lift the mood against Manchester City on Thursday night, when Dejan Kulusevki and Emerson Royal put them two-goals up at the break.

But Spurs fell apart in the second-half, as a Conte side conceded four goals in a half for the first time. Over their last 10 games, Tottenham have the worst defensive record in the Premier League.

Conte ‘relaxed’ despite poor run

18:09 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte says he feels under “zero pressure” from the club to turn around their poor run of results.

Spurs have fallen behind in the race for the Champions League qualification after three defeats in four Premier League matches.

Conte’s long-term future remains in doubt, with reports in Italy over the weekend claiming contract talks with the club have stalled and that he will walk away in the summer.

Speaking to Standard Sport at his press conference on Friday, Conte said: “The club to put pressure on me, about making progress? I am here and you can see the club see every day my work, what I do with my staff and I have zero problem.

“I have zero problem about this aspect. I am really relaxed about this aspect because I know my work here, but also I think on the pitch you can see my work every day and this is my last problem.

“I have zero, zero problem. If the club is happy, I am happy. If the club is unhappy, I am sorry, it means that I am not so good for them.”

Prediction

18:01 , Matt Verri

Fulham have little reason to fear what looks a fragile Spurs side, particularly under the lights at home.

Having beaten Chelsea in their last home match, it would be no surprise if they did something similar here.

Fulham to win, 2-1.

Tottenham team news

17:54 , Matt Verri

Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are both in a race to be fit for tonight’s clash.

The pair have been out with injuries of late, but they both played at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night as Spurs lost 4-2 to Manchester City despite leading 2-0 at half-time.

Manager Antonio Conte hopes they will be fine for this evening’s clash against Fulham and there are no new injuries to contend with. Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son are both in poor form, but are set to keep their places in the starting lineup.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Fulham team news

17:47 , Matt Verri

Fulham are well-rested and, currently, aren’t thought to be carrying any fresh injury problems.

Antonee Robinson is available once more after sitting out of the loss at Newcastle through suspension, though Shane Duffy has been ill and Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles in November.

Predicted Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reid, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, De-Cordova; Mitrovic.

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham

17:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage of Monday Night Football starting at 7pm.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will provide a live stream service across laptops, games consoles, tablets and mobile devices.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here - Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Fulham vs Tottenham!

Big night at Craven Cottage, between two sides in very different moods. Fulham are full of confidence as they continue to enjoy a brilliant season back in the top-flight, while Tottenham need a swift response to two painful defeats against Arsenal and Manchester City.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm from Craven Cottage.