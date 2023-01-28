Fulham vs Sunderland LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·6 min read
Sunderland's Jack Clarke in action with Fulham's Kenny Tete (Action Images via Reuters)
Sunderland's Jack Clarke in action with Fulham's Kenny Tete (Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Fulham take on Sunderland in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Fulham FC 0 - 1 Sunderland AFC

15:51 , admin

First Half ends, Fulham 0, Sunderland 1.

15:51 , admin

15:51 , admin

Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15:51 , admin

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Issa Diop.

15:51 , admin

Attempt blocked. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Édouard Michut.

15:51 , admin

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:51 , admin

Attempt blocked. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoullah Ba.

15:50 , admin

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham).

15:48 , admin

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:50 , admin

Offside, Sunderland. Amad Diallo tries a through ball, but Jack Clarke is caught offside.

15:47 , admin

Ajibola Alese (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15:45 , admin

Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).

15:44 , admin

15:44 , admin

Attempt blocked. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

15:43 , admin

Attempt missed. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Roberts.

15:42 , admin

Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).

15:42 , admin

15:42 , admin

Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.

15:41 , admin

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Abdoullah Ba.

15:41 , admin

Attempt blocked. Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manor Solomon.

15:37 , admin

Attempt blocked. Manor Solomon (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.

15:34 , admin

Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:31 , admin

Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.

15:29 , admin

Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.

15:27 , admin

Attempt saved. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Édouard Michut.

15:34 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:26 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury João Palhinha (Fulham).

15:21 , admin

15:22 , admin

Substitution, Sunderland. Abdoullah Ba replaces Ross Stewart because of an injury.

15:26 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:22 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Ross Stewart (Sunderland).

15:16 , admin

15:15 , admin

Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.

15:14 , admin

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Trai Hume.

15:12 , admin

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Trai Hume.

15:11 , admin

Attempt missed. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

15:10 , admin

Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

15:07 , admin

15:08 , admin

Goal! Fulham 0, Sunderland 1. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

15:07 , admin

João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:03 , admin

15:03 , admin

Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

15:01 , admin

First Half begins.

15:01 , admin

14:56 , admin

14:37 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:01 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

