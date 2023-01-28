Fulham vs Sunderland LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Fulham take on Sunderland in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Fulham FC 0 - 1 Sunderland AFC
15:51 , admin
First Half ends, Fulham 0, Sunderland 1.
15:51 , admin
Behind at the break.#FULSUN pic.twitter.com/QYS9eRlUkz
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
15:51 , admin
Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15:51 , admin
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Issa Diop.
15:51 , admin
Attempt blocked. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Édouard Michut.
15:51 , admin
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15:51 , admin
Attempt blocked. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoullah Ba.
15:50 , admin
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham).
15:48 , admin
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15:50 , admin
Offside, Sunderland. Amad Diallo tries a through ball, but Jack Clarke is caught offside.
15:47 , admin
Ajibola Alese (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15:45 , admin
Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).
15:44 , admin
42' How's he's cleared that off the line??? 🤯
Daniel Ballard with an incredible piece of defending to thwart @andrinhopereira's goal-bound effort.
🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
15:44 , admin
Attempt blocked. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
15:43 , admin
Attempt missed. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Roberts.
15:42 , admin
Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).
15:42 , admin
40' Layvin heads wide!
A corner whipped in by @andrinhopereira is directed off target by @layvinkurzawa.
🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
15:42 , admin
Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.
15:41 , admin
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Abdoullah Ba.
15:41 , admin
Attempt blocked. Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manor Solomon.
15:37 , admin
Attempt blocked. Manor Solomon (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.
15:34 , admin
Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15:31 , admin
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.
15:29 , admin
Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.
15:27 , admin
Attempt saved. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Édouard Michut.
15:34 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
15:26 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury João Palhinha (Fulham).
15:21 , admin
20' Sunderland's Ross Stewart is being stretchered off.
Swift recovery, Ross.
🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
15:22 , admin
Substitution, Sunderland. Abdoullah Ba replaces Ross Stewart because of an injury.
15:26 , admin
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
15:22 , admin
Delay in match because of an injury Ross Stewart (Sunderland).
15:16 , admin
14' Almost level! 😩@andrinhopereira puts a ball in towards @TosinAdarabioyo and the header bounces just over the bar.
🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
15:15 , admin
Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.
15:14 , admin
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Trai Hume.
15:12 , admin
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Trai Hume.
15:11 , admin
Attempt missed. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
15:10 , admin
Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).
15:07 , admin
6' Goal Sunderland. Jack Clarke.
🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
15:08 , admin
Goal! Fulham 0, Sunderland 1. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
15:07 , admin
João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15:03 , admin
2' Straight from the off! ⚡️
João Palhinha races forward and when the ball eventually falls to @harrywilson_, the shot is saved by Anthony Patterson.
🤍 0-0 🔴 #FULSUN
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
15:03 , admin
Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
15:01 , admin
First Half begins.
15:01 , admin
Let's work. 😤#FULSUN pic.twitter.com/ZJvrQ22GMC
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
14:56 , admin
Warm-ups = 👍.#FULSUN pic.twitter.com/C235Hw5Ezf
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
14:37 , admin
Looking for another @EmiratesFACup clean sheet. 🤞#FULSUN pic.twitter.com/1hskN8LON4
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
14:30 , admin
Back in. ➡️#FULSUN pic.twitter.com/WRz9sIOvfh
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
14:30 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
14:01 , admin
14:30 , admin
Your @EmiratesFACup Fulham! ⚪️#FULSUN pic.twitter.com/51qbI4Za9Z
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
14:30 , admin
An historic competition comes to our historic home. 🏠#FULSUN pic.twitter.com/GGxsQ3GADe
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023
14:30 , admin
Looking to progress in the @EmiratesFACup. 🏆#FULSUN pic.twitter.com/ozRY4ev0qy
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023