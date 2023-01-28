Fulham vs Sunderland LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sunderland's Jack Clarke in action with Fulham's Kenny Tete (Action Images via Reuters)

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

Fulham FC 0 - 1 Sunderland AFC

First Half ends, Fulham 0, Sunderland 1.

Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Issa Diop.

Attempt blocked. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Édouard Michut.

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoullah Ba.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham).

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sunderland. Amad Diallo tries a through ball, but Jack Clarke is caught offside.

Ajibola Alese (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).

42' How's he's cleared that off the line??? 🤯



Daniel Ballard with an incredible piece of defending to thwart @andrinhopereira's goal-bound effort.



🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023

Attempt blocked. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Roberts.

Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).

40' Layvin heads wide!



A corner whipped in by @andrinhopereira is directed off target by @layvinkurzawa.



🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023

Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Abdoullah Ba.

Attempt blocked. Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manor Solomon.

Attempt blocked. Manor Solomon (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.

Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.

Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.

Attempt saved. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Édouard Michut.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury João Palhinha (Fulham).

20' Sunderland's Ross Stewart is being stretchered off.



Swift recovery, Ross.



🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023

Substitution, Sunderland. Abdoullah Ba replaces Ross Stewart because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Ross Stewart (Sunderland).

14' Almost level! 😩@andrinhopereira puts a ball in towards @TosinAdarabioyo and the header bounces just over the bar.



🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023

Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Trai Hume.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Trai Hume.

Attempt missed. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

6' Goal Sunderland. Jack Clarke.



🤍 0-1 🔴 #FULSUN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023

Goal! Fulham 0, Sunderland 1. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Straight from the off! ⚡️



João Palhinha races forward and when the ball eventually falls to @harrywilson_, the shot is saved by Anthony Patterson.



🤍 0-0 🔴 #FULSUN — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023

Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

An historic competition comes to our historic home. 🏠#FULSUN pic.twitter.com/GGxsQ3GADe — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2023

