Fulham vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Fulham have struggled to score but have only lost one of their last three in league play, sitting 13th in the table. They host newly promoted Sheffield United, who have really struggled since their return to the top flight.

Indeed, the Blades have just one point from seven matches, a draw at Everton which has since been followed by three defeats including an 8-0 thrashing by Newcastle.

15:54

The corner is played short to De Cordova-Reid, but his first-time cross is far too close to Foderingham and the goalkeeper collects.

15:53

De Cordova-Reid and Castagne link up down the right and the latter crosses into the box, but Thomas is in the way to block the ball behind for a Fulham corner.

15:50

We're into FOURTEEN additional minutes at Craven Cottage, the vast majority of which are to alleviate the time lost during Basham's injury treatment.

15:50

A scooped ball over the top from Vinicius Souza is met by Trusty in an advanced position, but the offisde flag is up against the USA defender as he picks out a cross into the middle.

15:47

Fulham beat Luton 1-0 earlier this season, but haven't won consecutive Premier League matches against promoted sides since a run of four between January and October 2011.

15:46

Carlos Vinicius races in behind the defence to latch onto Willian's pass. De Cordova-Reid is the target as he cuts the ball back to the front post, but Foderingham dives off his line to catch the cross!

15:45

The hosts set off on anither counter-attack as Carlos Vinicius charges through the middle. Willian's in space to the left, but the pass between the two Brazilians is cut out by Hamer sliding in from nowhere!

15:44

From a Sheffield United corner, Fulham forward break at speed through Pereira. He dinks a cross into the box with support arriving, but it's headed clear by Ahmedhodzic!

15:41

Willian and Iwobi combine to tee up Palhinha on the edge of the box, but the midfielder's first-time shot is sent flying over the top and into the back of the stands!

15:39

Thomas' cross-field ball is nodded down by McBurnie, but Vinicius Souza can't make anything of it before Ream clears for Fulham.

15:38

Ream was involved in the tussle for the ball that has resulted in this awful injury for Basham, and he hasn't left the Sheffield United captain's side as the defender is eventually carried off the pitch.

15:36

We're still at a standstill in west London, as both sides' medical teams give the Blades defender further treatment, and prepare to help him from the field before we can restart here.

15:36

Substitution Christopher Paul Basham Jack Robinson

15:31

The stretcher is ready, and as Basham is carried off you'll imagine he'll get a massive round of applause from all four sides of Craven Cottage.

15:31

The Blades have faced 156 shots in the Premier League this season (22.3 per game), more than any other side. They're currently the only team on record (since 2003-04) to have faced more than 20 shots per game across a Premier League campaign.

15:31

Jack Robinson is warming up on the sidelines for Sheffield United, with there being no prospect whatosever of Basham returning today.

15:29

A nasty, nasty injury to Sheffield United's Basham has brought the game to a halt, and we could have a lengthy delay coming up as the Blades' captain is seen to.

15:25

Sheffield United have lost 21 and won just two of their 31 Premier League away games against London sides, beating Chelsea in October 1992 and Crystal Palace in February 2020. Since that victory against Crystal Palace, they've lost their last eight visits to the capital in the top-flight by an aggregate score of 20-3.

15:22

SAVED!!! Carlos Vinicius shows unbelievable strength to hold off Ahmedhodzic and tee up Willian in the box. Arriving onto the ball at pace, the Brazilian goes for goal, but Foderingham denies him with a fantastic reflex save from close range!

15:21

A poor Foderingham clearance goes straight to Willian, who then finds Carlos Vinicius in the box. He cuts onto his left and shoots, but it's a very weak effort which the Blades goalkeeper can easily save.

15:19

Willian gets to the byline and hooks the ball back into the centre, where Trusty cuts it out by volleying wildly behind to concede a corner!

15:19

A cross-field pass allows Pereira to free up Robinson, but his low cross is cut out and cleared by Ahmedhodzic for the Blades.

15:17

Archer wins possession high up the field and the ball comes back for Thomas. He squares to Hamer looking to open up space for Archer in the box, but the midfielder's first-time pass is overhit and Leno cleans up for Fulham.

15:13

Fulham have won both of their Premier League home games against Sheffield United, winning 1-0 at Craven Cottage in both the 2006-07 and 2020-21 seasons.

15:13

Vinicius Souza does well to beat Robinson and Palhinha before switching play wide to the left, but his cross-field ball is too far ahead of Thomas for the left wing-back to get there.

15:11

Carlos Vinicius lays Palhinha's pass off to De Cordova-Reid, whose shot from the edge of the box is blocked wide of the post. Fulham prepare for a third corner of the game, but play is pulled back as Vinicius was offside.

15:08

CHANCE!! Robinson and Willian combine to send the left-back racing down the left. He cuts the ball back from the byline, but De Cordova-Reid, coming across from the right, scuffs his attempt on goal and it's deflected behind for a corner!

15:07

Sheffield United won both of their most recent league meetings with Fulham in the 2021-22 Championship campaign, last winning three in a row against the Cottagers between 1985 and 1988.

15:05

Willian cuts inside Bogle and shoots from the left side of the bocx, but Basham is in the way to make the block for Sheffield United.

15:02

Iwobi gets the game up and running, as he kicks off for Fulham in the capital!

15:01

The teams head out onto the Craven Cottage pitch, and we're very nearly ready to go in west London!

14:56

Sheffield United’s three changes come down the spine of the team, with Chris Basham and Auston Trusty replacing Jack Robinson and injured captain John Egan in the back three, while Ollie Norwood comes into central midfield in place of James McAtee.

14:56

Marco Silva makes three attacking changes to the side defeated 2-0 by Chelsea last time out, as Carlos Vinicius, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Alex Iwobi, making his first start for the club, come in for Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez and Harrison Reed.

14:52

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Benie Traore, Jack Robinson, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, Femi Seriki.

14:52

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, Auston Trusty, Anel Ahmedhodzic; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Luke Thomas; Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.

14:52

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Calvin Bassey, Harrison Reed, Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Fode Ballo-Toure, Rodrigo Muniz, Sasa Lukic.

FULHAM (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Alex Iwobi, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Willian.

14:48

It could be worse though, and very much is for Sheffield United, who have picked up just one point from their seven games so far this season. Yet to win and losing seven from eight, the Blades have scored once and conceded 12 in the three games since a 2-2 draw with Everton, including an 8-0 drubbing by Newcastle.

14:48

An up-and-down start to 2023-24 has Fulham currently sat 13th in the table, having recorded two wins and draws apiece as well as three losses. Their last win came three games ago, drawing 0-0 and losing 0-2 at home to Crystal Palace and Chelsea respectively.

14:32

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture between Fulham and Sheffield United at Craven Cottage.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…