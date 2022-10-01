Fulham vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

Fulham manager Marco Silva made four changes to his Fulham side from their comeback victory at Nottingham Forest just before the international break.

Antonee Robinson and Kenny Tete were not in the squad through injury, with Lavyin Kurzawa and Kevin Mbabu taking their place in defence. Dan James and Nathaniel Chalobah were brought in instead of Willian and the suspended Joao Palhinha.

Newcastle also made four changes, with Joelinton, Matt Targett, Ryan Fraser and Alexander Isak missing out. Callum Wilson was included after his recovery from injury, along with Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Fulham vs Newcastle updates

Fulham host Newcastle in the Premier League

Newcastle are looking for a first win in six league games

Fulham FC 0 - 1 Newcastle United FC

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:29 , admin

CHANCE! Newcastle work it down the left this time, with Murphy picking gout Willock's run. He squares it into Wilson and he spins, leaving Reed on the floor, before curling a shot towards the far top corner, but it loops just over the bar.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:29 , admin

27' Another good chance for Wilson as the Willock cuts it back for him and he controls, turns and shoots but puts his effort over the bar.



[0-1]#FULNEW // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:28 , admin

Schar's sloppy pass is latched onto by James and he bursts into Newcastle's half. De Cordova-Reid is making the overlapping run, but his throughball is blocked by Schar.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:26 , admin

Story continues

Guimaraes cuts Fulham's backline open with a great throughball and Longstaff lifts in a cross from the byline. It's just too high for Willock at the far post, but the offside flag goes up anyway.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:25 , admin

Newcastle win another free-kick, but Trippier puts in a deep cross this time. Willock is hovering at the far post again, but Leno comes off his line to collect it.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:22 , admin

Trippier fizzes a low pass into Longstaff in the box and he spins before cushioning it into Almiron. He keeps his shot low as he tries to pick out the far bottom corner, but it's blocked by Adarabioyo.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:20 , admin

Fulham are all over the place when Trippier whips another corner into the box and Botman helps it onto Willock at the far post. He has space to pull it back from the byline, but it's blocked by Ream.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:18 , admin

James bursts past Burn down the right side and he floats a good cross into the middle of the box. Mitrovic had peeled away to the far post though, and Pope collects it.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:16 , admin

There are a few nervy moments for the Newcastle fans as VAR has a long look at the goal. It was a tight one, but Willock was onside when Trippier played the cross, so the goal stands.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:15 , admin

WE LEAD AT CRAVEN COTTAGE!



Trippier's stunning delivery is headed back across goal by Willock and turned into the net by Wilson!



A VAR check for offside (🤨) but the goal is given!



[0-1]#FULNEW // #NUFC https://t.co/72EFmhF6Vn pic.twitter.com/R7XBfq15VT — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:14 , admin

Yellow Card Aleksandar MitroviÄ

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:13 , admin

Assist Joseph George Willock

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:13 , admin

BACK IN THE TEAM - BACK AMONGST THE GOALS!!!! 🫡



GET IN!!!! pic.twitter.com/Nnejp4lJvk — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:12 , admin

Fulham have dropped deep into their own half and Newcastle are trying to open them up. Trippier plays a great throughball down the right for Almiron to chase, but he can't get past Kurzawa.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:09 , admin

8' 🔴 Early dismissal for Chalobah after VAR rules his challenge on Longstaff enough to be sent off.



🤍 0-0 🔵 #FULNEW — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:09 , admin

8' RED CARD! 🔴



Fulham are reduced to ten men after a dreadful challenge from Chalobah on Longstaff.



[0-0]#FULNEW // #NUFC https://t.co/JcTtaJ7Sa0 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:09 , admin

Red Card Nathaniel Nyakie Chalobah

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:08 , admin

7' VAR is checking for a potential red card for the challenge by Chalobah...



[0-0]#FULNEW // #NUFC https://t.co/i9kkfBUCe0 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:07 , admin

5’ Warning signs. ⚠️



Burn's shot is saved well by @Bernd_Leno, before Wilson diverts the rebound onto the post from close.



🤍 0-0 🔵 #FULNEW — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:07 , admin

6' Yellow card for Chalobah. Really late and reckless challenge on Longstaff.



[0-0]#FULNEW // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:07 , admin

SAVED AND OFF THE POST! It's a great floated delivery from the halfway line free-kick by Trippier and Burn brings it down before drilling a powerful shot on goal. Leno bundles it away and Wilson reacts quickest to poke it towards goal, but it bounces back off the post.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:07 , admin

Yellow Card Nathaniel Nyakie Chalobah

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:07 , admin

5' So, so close to an opener. Trippier's long free-kick is cushioned down by Botman to Burn whose shot is well saved by Leno and it comes back to Wilson who misses the target.



[0-0]#FULNEW // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:06 , admin

Willock is down receiving treatment after an awkward challenge on him by De Cordova-Reid. His ankle twisted during the challenge, but he'll be okay to carry on.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:04 , admin

Murphy wins a corner for Newcastle and it's a great delivery from Trippier to the far post. Burn stretches to put it back into the middle, but Wilson can't sort his feet out quick enough to latch onto it.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:02 , admin

Murphy gets the game underway for Newcastle!

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:01 , admin

Fulham vs Newcastle United

15:01 , admin

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:59 , admin

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:56 , admin

Fulham have won 12 of their 28 Premier League games against Newcastle (D5 L11) - against no side have they won more in the competition (also 12 against Bolton Wanderers).

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:55 , admin

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:53 , admin

Celebrating 20 years of @FulhamFCFound!



Any contributions are greatly appreciated. 🙌#FULNEW pic.twitter.com/ctnx1SbOer — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:53 , admin

Eddie Howe also makes four changes from the draw with Bournemouth last time out. Botman, Longstaff, Murphy and Wilson, who returns from injury, all come into the side, and Guimaraes is deemed fit enough to retain his place after a thigh problem. Targett, Joelinton and Fraser drop to the bench, while Alexander Isak is out through injury.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:50 , admin

Marco Silva makes four changes to the side that beat Nottingham Forest two weeks ago, bringing Mbabu, Kurzawa, Chalobah and James in. Diop starts on the bench, Joao Palhinha misses out through suspension, and Kenny Tete and Willian aren't in the squad.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:49 , admin

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:47 , admin

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Elliot Anderson, Ryan Fraser, Jamaal Lascelles, Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Matt Targett, Joelinton, Jamal Lewis, Chris Wood.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:44 , admin

NEWCASTLE UNITED STARTING XI (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:40 , admin

FULHAM SUBS: Issa Diop, Shane Duffy, Carlos Vinicius, Tom Cairney, Stefan Parkes, Luke Harris, Neeskens Kebano, Marek Rodak, Josh Onomah.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:38 , admin

FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kevin Mbabu, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Layvin Kurzawa; Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah; Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:33 , admin

Fulham have settled straight back into the Premier League on their return this season, sitting sixth coming into this game. They've collected 11 points from their seven games so far, and are still unbeaten at home, winning the last two on the bounce (D1). Newcastle are also in the top half of the table, in 10th, but after starting their campaign with a win against Nottingham Forest, they're winless in their last six (D5 L1). They're still looking for their first victory on the road in the league.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:32 , admin

First Fulham minutes pending for this man. ⏳#FULNEW pic.twitter.com/nhbmaJ9WM0 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:30 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Fulham and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:30 , admin

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:30 , admin

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:30 , admin

How we line-up at Craven Cottage this afternoon.



HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pFnm5S09DB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:30 , admin

Fulham vs Newcastle United

14:30 , admin