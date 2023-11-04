Fulham vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Manchester United travel to Fulham today with under-fire manager Erik ten Hag potentially battling to save his job.

The Red Devils have suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats ahead of this afternoon's lunchtime kick-off, losing to Manchester City in the derby before a hellish Carabao Cup display at home to Newcastle.

History is on United's side for the trip to Craven Cottage however, as they are unbeaten in their last 17 games against Fulham, a run stretching back almost 14 years.

The west Londoners are on a typically mid-table stretch in the Premier League with a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats from their last six games.

But they may feel that there has never been a better time to end their long wait to beat their bogey team.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 12:30pm GMT kick-off today on Saturday November 4, 2023.

The match will take place at Craven Cottage in west London.

Where to watch Fulham vs Man Utd

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this afternoon via Standard Sport’s live blog, with analysis from Dom Smith at Craven Cottage.

The pressure is mounting on under-fire Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Getty Images)

Fulham vs Man Utd team news

The Cottagers will again be without Issa Diop in defence while the likes of Joao Palhinha and Tim Ream were rested for the Carabao Cup win at Championship high-flyers Ipswich on Wednesday.

Marco Silva could choose to keep striker Rodrigo Muniz in the lineup after his goal in midweek while Adama Traore and Kenny Tete are both nearing a return to fitness. Tosin Adarabioyo may also return.

United have lost Casemiro to a fresh injury problem and he joins Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Amad Diallo in the treatment room.

Teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could be parachuted back into the squad after making his first start of the season with the Under-21s this week, with the fit-again Aaron Wan-Bissaka also pushing to start.

Raphael Varane is back, although Victor Lindelof has been dealing with an illness and Jadon Sancho remains unavailable for selection.

Fulham vs Man Utd prediction

There must be some reaction from the Red Devils, who have edged back-to-back wins on the road before this trip. The first goal will be crucial as United could sink if they concede early, with Fulham needing no second invitations to end their wretched run in this fixture.

However, they have struggled against top-half teams this season and it is easy to see both sides settling for a nervy point.

A 1-1 draw.

Fulham sit 14th in the table but only three points behind Manchester United (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Danny Murphy and Bobby Zamora were on the scoresheet in the Cottagers' last win over United, back in 2009.

Fulham wins: 14

Man Utd wins: 55

Draws: 20

