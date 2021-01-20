Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV, Premier League match stream today

(ES Composite)

Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE!

Man United are aiming to retake top spot in the Premier League as they travel to west London to face Fulham this evening.

Leicester City’s 2-0 win over Chelsea last night saw the Foxes go top of the table, but United play their game in hand this evening and will leapfrog Brendan Rodgers’ men with a victory.

As for Fulham, Scott Parker’s side have looked more impressive of late after a poor start to the season, but they are struggling to turn draws into wins as they sit four points away from safety - albeit with games in hand over fellow strugglers Brighton and Newcastle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are likely to meet a stern test tonight despite Fulham’s position in the table - and the Cottagers’ recent draw at Tottenham will serve as a warning that they can compete with some of the best forwards the League has to offer.

With kick-off at 8:15pm GMT, follow all the latest team news and match action with Simon Collings live at Craven Cottage.