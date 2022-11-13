Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not in Manchester United's squad for their Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Manager Erik ten Hag made four changes from the side which started the 3-1 defeat to Villa in their last league outing, including the absence of the striker.

Anthony Elanga, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes were all in the starting XI at Craven Cottage, while Diogo Dalot missed out through suspension and Alejandro Garnacho, Donny van de Beek were named on the bench.

Fulham manager Marco Silva made two changes from his side's narrow 2-1 defeat at Manchester City, with Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed both suspended.Bobby De Cordova-Reid returned from suspension and Tom Cairney was also included in the midfield.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Fulham vs Man Utd confirmed lineups

15’ GOAL! Eriken pounces at the far post to hand United the lead, 0-1

62’ GOAL! James comes off the bench to level against former club, 1-1

Fulham FC 1 - 1 Manchester United FC

United are almost caught out at the back again as De Cordova-Reid touches it into Vinicius in the box. He spins away from his defender and into of squaring it to Willian, who would've had a tap-in, he sees his shot blocked by Martinez.

Leno intercepts another throughball intended for Rashford and hooks it straight upfield again. Lindelof is tight to Vinicius to stop him from breaking and gives away a free-kick which comes to nothing.

Assist Tom Cairney

Goal Daniel Owen James

Substitution Harry Wilson Daniel Owen James

Shaw's throughball is cut out and Fulham break quickly this time. Pereira gets the better of Casemiro down the left to whip a deep cross into the box and Malacia just beats Willian to it at the far post.

Substitution Anthony David Junior Elanga Scott Francis McTominay

It's end-to-end here at the moment as United manage to clear Fulham's corner this time and Rashford bursts forward on the counter. He carries it a long way before fizzing it into the box and it's just out of Martial's reach on the stretch.

DE GEA SAVES TWICE! Vinicius fires a shot towards the near post and De Gea gets two hands behind it and Martinez helps it behind for a corner. Pereira swings the resulting set-piece in and Ream rises highest but the Spaniard is there again to tip it over from on his line.

SAVE! United are pushing to get a second goal at the start of the second half, and Fulham just can't clear their lines. Casemiro slides it through to Martial, who drills a low shot towards the far post from the edge of the D, but Leno holds it.

DOUBLE SAVE! United break quickly through Eriksen down the left and a deflection helps it onto Elanga at the edge of the box. His low shot is saved by Leno, and the rebound falls for Rashford, but the keeper makes another vital stop to deny him too.

Fulham get us back underway for the second half!

Silva was a frustrated figure on the touchline, but he'll be urging his side for more of the same after the break. They've caused United some real problems, but haven't been clinical enough. United still had their chances, but Ten Hag will be looking for them to find some control in the second half.

Eriksen's first United goal gives them a 1-0 lead over Fulham at half-time. Their goal came from a counter-attack, with Fernandes squaring it into the far post for Eriksen to poke home. He almost doubled their lead right on the stroke of half-time as well, but fired just wide. The hosts arguably had the better first half, but despite opening United up, they couldn't find a way through, with De Gea making good saves to deny Vinicius and Wilson.

HALF-TIME: FULHAM 0-1 MANCHESTER UNITED.

WIDE! Elanga drags Robinson to the byline before backheeling it to Fernandes and he fizzes a pullback towards the penalty spot. Eriksen makes a late run onto it, hitting the shot towards the far post first time, and it's millimetres wide.

The Fulham fans aren't happy as they feel that the referee isn't giving any decisions their way. Palhinha does slide in from behind but cleanly gets the ball off Shaw, and a free-kick goes against him.

United break quickly again, with Fernandes sliding it through the middle for Malacia, who finds himself high upfield. He bundles his way past two defenders but a heavy touch takes it away from him and he fouls Diop trying to keep hold of it.

CHANCE! Martial spreads it out to Rashford on the left but forces him wide, and it gives Fulham a chance to get back. Shaw does swing a cross into the box and Martial rises to nod it towards goal, but it sails just over the bar.

Eriksen is the first Danish player to score for United since Peter Schmeichel versus FC Rotor Volgograd in the UEFA Cup in September 1995.

Pereira swings a deep corner into the box and Willian just peels away on the back post to open up some space. He catches it all wrong on the volley though, slicing it high into the stands.

Robinson is still getting so much joy down the right and he just brushes Fernandes aside as he surges into the box. He gets his head up to spot a pass, which gives Malacia the chance to slide in and dispossess him.

Willian bursts past Malacia down the left again and takes it to the byline before pulling it back towards Vinicius. He throws himself forward but just misses it and Martinez clears his lines behind him.

Yellow Card Bobby Armani De Cordova-Reid

LENO SAVES! Rashford drills it forward for Martial, who plays an unintentional one-two with Fernandes when they get in each other's way. He's one-on-one with Leno, who makes himself big to smother the shot before scrambling to stop it from crossing the line.

SAVE! Again, Fulham work it upfield quickly and Wilson has space to run into again. He decides to take on the shot from range this time, but it's too close to De Gea, who punches it away.

GREAT SAVE! Diop threads it through to Pereira, and he turns Martinez before feeding it through to Wilson. He takes the shot first time from close range and De Gea is in the right place to make another save with his legs.

De Cordova-Reid makes the overlapping run down the right and has time to pick out his cross to Willian at the far post. He tries to cushion it into Vinicius' path, but Martinez hooks it clear.

Fernandes has acres of space as he runs onto Malacia's deflected pass and he curls a great ball into the far post. It hit the side of Rashford's leg and bounces harmlessly back to Leno.

United are struggling to deal with the threat coming down Fulham's left side as Robinson slides it through to Willian again. The Brazilian cuts inside, wrongfooting Lindelof, before curling a shot on goal, but it flies high and wide.

Rashford has stayed down holding the back of his head after Palhinha tumbled over him. There wasn't a lot in it and the forward is going to be able to carry on without treatment.

Fulham are back to keeping possession again and they look to their right side this time. De Cordova-Reid spots Wilson peeling off the back of Shaw, but the pass is too short and Eriksen clears.

Goal Christian Dannemann Eriksen

Fulham have made a really bright start to this game, and United are struggling to cope with their high press. Robinson plays it over the top to try and pick out Willian's run, but De Gea comes out to collect.

Pereira outmuscles Malacia and quickly slides it out to the left for Palhinha. He tries to catch United out by playing it into Vinicius first time, but Martinez gets back to intercept it before Lindelof clears.

GOOD SAVE! It's United's first real attack of the game as Shaw plays it down the left and Diop misses it. Rashford brings it under control before cutting inside and squaring it to Martial. He rounds Ream before going for goal, and Leno pushes it wide.

Malacia loses his footing, and Pereira reacts quicker than Fernandes to latch onto the loose ball. He tries to slide it through for Vinicius, but there's too much on it and De Gea collects.

United are struggling to get a touch on the ball at the moment as the hosts continue to patiently work it upfield. It's switched out to Robinson, but he can't get past Casemiro this time.

SAVE! Again, the threat comes down Fulham's left, with Robinson sliding it into space for Willian. He wrongfoots Malacia as he pulls it back to Vinicius, and he drills a low shot across goal which De Gea keeps out with his legs.

The ball bounces out to Robinson on the left, and he has space to run into down the left. He has support surging forward with him, but he can't keep hold of it when he's sandwiched between Casemiro and Malacia.

Fernandes gets the game underway for United!

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

United have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League games against promoted sides (W11 D6), going down 4-1 at Watford in November last season.

Erik ten Hag makes six changes from the EFL Cup win over Villa on Thursday, bringing De Gea, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen and Elanga in. Fernandes retains his place to make his 100th Premier League appearance. Dubravka, Maguire, McTominay, Fred and Van de Beek drop to the bench. Diogo Dalot is suspended, while Cristiano Ronaldo misses out again through illness.

Marco Silva makes just two changes to the side that lost at City, and they're enforced ones. Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed both picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season, so they're suspended. De Cordova-Reid returns from a ban of his own, with Cairney also coming in. Top-scorer, Aleksandar Mitrovic, is still out with a foot injury.

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Nathan Bishop, Zidane Iqbal, Martin Dubravka, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay.

MANCHESTER UNITED STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

FULHAM SUBS: Nathaniel Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kevin Mbabu, Marek Rodak, Josh Onomah, Daniel James, Shane Duffy, Kristian Sekularac, Luke Harris.

FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tom Cairney, Joao Palhinha; Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Carlos Vinicius.

United's nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end last time out in the Premier League as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge of the club. They'll be looking to bounce back going into the World Cup break, and they come into today on the back of a 4-2 victory over Villa in the EFL Cup in midweek. Fulham are still going strong on their return to the top-flight. They sit in the top half of the table, and although they suffered a last-minute defeat to 10-man Manchester City last weekend, that ended a four-match unbeaten run in the competition (W2 D2).

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage!

