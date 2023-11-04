Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Scott McTominay goal ruled out

Manchester United have made their worst start to a season since 1962 and Fulham FC have the chance to make pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag when they host the Premier League’s early kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have not beaten Manchester United since 2009, losing 14 and drawing three of the games they have played since. But with United having made a woeful start to the season, with five defeats from their opening 10 league matches, Marco Silva’s side have a precious opportunity.

United come into the fixture having suffered two heavy defeats at Old Trafford this week, first being thrashed by Manchester City in the derby before Newcastle ended their Carabao Cup defence in an abject 3-0 loss.

Defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend left United eight points off the top four already and although Ten Hag’s position is considered to be safe for now, the pressure would only increase on the Dutchman should that gap stretch any wider.

Marcus Rashford was not included in Manchester United’s squad. The England striker was forced to apologise to Ten Hag after attending a nightclub party after last weekend’s embarrassing derby defeat to Manchester City. But Rashford was missing at Craven Cottage due to injury after taking a “heavy knock” in training.

11’ NO GOAL! McTominay goal ruled out by VAR after Maguire offside (FUL 0-0 MUN)

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Wilson, Joao Palhinha, Iwobi, Pereira, Willian, Muniz

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho

Marcus Rashford not in squad after picking up knock in training

Fulham FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

HALF TIME! Fulham 0-0 Manchester United

13:37 , Jamie Braidwood

No changes for United at the break... not sure how Ten Hag could have looked at that and thought it was ok.

Second half coming up next.

13:27 , Jamie Braidwood

As it is, the big story of the day is still Marcus Rashford’s absence from the Manchester United squad.

The England striker was forced to apologise to United boss Erik ten Hag after attending a nightclub party following last weekend’s embarrassing derby defeat to Manchester City.

But Rashford was missing at Craven Cottage due to injury after taking a “heavy knock” in training.

Reports emerged the day after the City match that the England international, who turned 26 on Tuesday, had gone to the Chinawhite nightclub for a pre-arranged birthday party hours after the Old Trafford loss.

“Yes, I am aware of it,” manager Ten Hag said of Rashford’s post-derby night out.

“I spoke with him about it. It’s unacceptable, I told him, he apologised and that’s it. For the rest it’s an internal matter.

“He’s very motivated to put things right. So, he makes a mistake, but that doesn’t say he’s not fitting in. I see him every day in training, what he’s doing, I know.”

Marcus Rashford arrived at Craven Cottage but was absent from Manchester United’s matchday squad (PA Wire)

13:22 , Jamie Braidwood

This can only get better, hopefully.

The big moment came when Scott McTominay’s opening goal was ruled out by referee John Brooks after consulting the pitchside monitor. In what was a subjective decision from the on-field official, Harry Maguire was ruled to have interfered with play after starting his run from an offside position, even though he did not touch the ball before Alejandro Garnacho squared to McTominay to score.

United will be upset at that - but they have offered very little since the disallowed goal in the eighth minute of the match.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester United

13:21 , Jamie Braidwood

45+4 mins: The classic ‘sums it up’ moment of the first half comes as Fernandes misshits a left-footed cross out for a goalkick under no pressure.

United have been flat, slow, and have offered basically no threat from open play.

And there’s half-time.

13:18 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: There will be five minutes of added time - most of that coming from the VAR review earlier in the half.

Fulham have been the better team since that McTominay opener was disallowed.

13:17 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: Fulham finish the first half on top as Pereira gets to the byline and McTominay is needed to block his cross out for a corner. Maguire defends his box well but Fulham come back forward. Willian skips past Antony with ease and bends a shot towards the far post... CLOSE! But just wide of Onana’s goal.

Jermaine Jenas calls that Antony defending “pathetic”.

Fulham 0-0 Manchester United

13:12 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: “Attack, attack... attack, attack, attack!” cry the United fans at Craven Cottage.

They have not been impressed by their side’s display, which has featured a lot of ‘safe’ passing around the backline.

Dalot volleys a mile over the bar following a corner.

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Chance to Fulham on the break... but it’s wasted by Iwobi! Garnacho’s pass put Eriksen into danger and Iwobi was able to pick up the loose pass before surging clear of United’s holding midfielder. But with Evans backing off, Iwobi blasted wide of Onana’s goal.

13:06 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: And that’s better from United as Garnacho carries down the left and feeds Hojlund. The striker pulls it back to Fernandes but Leno reads what the captain is looking to do and covers the far post to easily save his curling effort.

The difference between Garnacho and Antony, annonymous on the right, is astonishing.

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Chance, kind of, for Evans after a United corner isn’t cleared by Fulham. It dropped to Evans at the front post but it required an acrobatic volley to try and hook it into the top corner, but the attempt goes wide.

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Great defending! Superb covering from Dalot to slide in and prevent a certain goal after Willian looked to pick out Wilson with a curling ball to the far post. That was really sharp from the United full-back.

But more encouragement for Fulham - Willian and Wilson are looking dangerous and Palhinha is controlling midfield.

12:59 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: That’s a bit better though: Garnacho gets to the byline and pulls it back to find McTominay - whose shot is blocked by Bassey.

But Garnacho and McTominay - they are the ones who are trying to make things happen for United.

12:58 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: Some nice play from Fulham as Wilson skips past Eriksen on the right. His cross misses everyone in the middle - but it’s Fulham who are on top right now. United are yet to create a real chance, apart from the disallowed goal of course.

12:55 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: And there goes Willian! Palhinha takes a quick free kick and Willian is able to dribble into the box. Wan-Bissaka stands up well and deflects his shot wide.

From the corner, Wilson blazes a volley over the bar.

12:52 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Fulham are starting to have a couple of moments: Willian looks to be their biggest threat on the left and Antony’s struggles are not helping on United’s right. Wilson, on the opposite flank, is being left with room to attack the back post.

McTominay continues to look like United’s biggest threat with runs from midfield position, but you are left worrying for Eriksen - who appears to have been given the whole midfield to look after on his own.

12:50 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Here’s the incident that will have Ten Hag fuming if today’s result does not go United’s way...

After a four-minute VAR review, Scott McTominay’s strike for Man Utd is ruled out for offside 🧐 pic.twitter.com/N9v2jEcvqe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2023

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: I don’t know anymore... it seems very harsh on United to have that goal ruled out. Maguire was offside by a fraction - but that felt like VAR looking for a reason to rule the goal out, which doesn’t feel right.

12:42 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Hang on... there’s a long VAR check ongoing...

The attention is on Harry Maguire - who is ruled to be stood in an offside position. Maguire, though, does not touch the ball before Garnacho - but is he interfering with play? The referee is sent to the pitchside monitor to determine for himself....

... and it’s ruled that Maguire was interfering with play after being offside!

THE GOAL IS RULED OUT!

GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Manchester United (MCTOMINAY 8’)

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: McTominay again for United!

That’s just what United needed: from the free-kick, Eriksen picks out Garnacho at the back post. The winger produces an excellent touch to squad the ball across the goal, where McTominay is in the right place to tap into the empty net!

Another big Premier League goal from the Scotland international.

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: Fernandes turns well after receiving a pass from Maguire and it cut down by Palhinha - who somehow escapes a booking!

12:36 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Maguire is back on despite having quite a significant cut above his right eye. Varane had started to warm up but has sat back down on the bench.

12:33 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: A worry for Manchester United within the opening minute. Harry Maguire stays down after a clash with Muniz - it looks like he caught his head on the Fulham forward’s shoulder. Maguire gets treatment and looks quite dazed. Concussion sub incoming?

KICK-OFF! Fulham 0-0 Manchester United

12:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway at Craven Cottage. United are playing in white shorts and socks but with a home top - Fulham have not beaten United since 2009 and they surely have not had a better chance to end that run.

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s the final home match at Craven Cottage before Remembrance Day so the players will gather around the centre-circle to pay their respects before kick-off.

This is a big afternoon for United - they will be without Rashford and the questions facing Ten Hag will grow louder should they not pick up three points.

The defence in particular looks shaky again - with Dalot at left back and Evans and Maguire as the centre-back partnership.

Kick-off is next.

12:24 , Jamie Braidwood

A clear message from the travelling supporters at Craven Cottage today: will the players respond? Kick-off is coming up!

12:24 , Jamie Braidwood

The last time Fulham beat Manchester United

19 December 2009 - a simpler time, one may say.

That’s where you have to go back to for the last time Fulham beat today’s opponents, as goals from Bobby Zamora, Danny Murphy and Damien Duff secured a 3-0 win for Roy Hodgson’s side over the champions.

12:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Rebecca Welch will become the first woman official to be involved in a refereeing capacity in a Premier League match when Manchester United visit Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.

Welch, 39, from Washington in Tyne and Wear, will be the fourth official at Craven Cottage.

Welch already holds the honour of being the first woman to be appointed to referee an English Football League match. She led the team of officials for the League Two match between Harrogate and Port Vale in April 2021.

Welch played football from childhood but only took up the whistle at the age of 27, after been challenged to do so by a friend.

“I played football and didn’t even think about refereeing until one of my really good friends, who is a referee, refereed us,” she said in an interview. “I spent the whole game telling her how to do her job! Her response was, ‘If you think it’s that easy, give it a go’. That’s how it happened and 10 years later here I am.”

12:15 , Jamie Braidwood

How bad has Manchester United’s start been?

Manchester United have lost five of their opening 10 Premier League matches - their most at the start of a league campaign since 1986-87.

Defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup then made it eighth defeats in 15 matches in all competitions, making it their worst start to a season since 1962-63.

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘agrees deal’ as part of 25 per cent investment - reports

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is to commit up to £245m to improve Manchester United’s infrastructure as part of his agreement to purchase a 25 per cent stake of the club, Sky News reported yesterday.

Ratcliffe and Ineos are in line to buy an initial 25 per cent stake in Manchester United, with the decision set to confirmed in the next two weeks, The Independent reported last month. The billionaire petrochemicals mogul wants this to be a “path to a majority”, according to involved figures, and will already be seeking influence on football decisions.

Ratcliffe’s decision to go for a 25 per cent minority stake, valued at around £1.3bn, is also set to see the Ineos owner invest a significant sum into fixing-up Old Trafford, which has been hit by problems in recent seasons, such as a leaky roof, and was overlooked as a host venue for Euro 2028.

11:56 , Jamie Braidwood

The Fulham star set to show Man United the midfield move they should have made

And so the revelations, such as they are, continue to pour forth from Old Trafford. A few days on from a suggestion he couldn’t play the same way at Manchester United as he did at Ajax because he now has different players, Erik ten Hag walked that back somewhat to insist he’s looking for something of both clubs.

“The explanation from my point of view was totally wrong that I can’t play like Ajax because I have different players,” he said ahead of this weekend’s game at Fulham. “I came here with my philosophy based on possession but also [I want] to combine it with the DNA of Manchester United and combine it with the competences and the characters of the players. We have seen what it was. We played very good football last season.”

Perhaps they did, at times, but they certainly haven’t this term. The attacking play is ponderous, lacking confidence, inconsistent. United have netted five goals in their last five Premier League games. They average 1.1 per match this term, the lowest in the current top 12.

By Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag will need to be ‘a fighter’ to save job as Man Utd fall into calamity

11:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag did not try to defend the indefensible but, after his team showed precious little fight, he pronounced himself a fighter. His programme notes had contained the assertion that it was “only a matter of time before we show our true selves.”

Instead, Manchester United had been truly awful, a wretched rabble who were overpowered by Newcastle United’s depleted side. If the England cricket team were mounting the most abject defence of a title at the World Cup, United’s attempt to retain the Carabao Cup felt their own brand of dreadful.

Analysis by Senior Football Correspondent Richard Jolly

Fulham vs Manchester United: Team news

11:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag says Rashford is “not fit” and confirms he would have started if it wasn’t for picking up a knock in training.

Ten Hag says the “case is closed” after he said it was “unacceptable” that the forward went out for a birthday party after last weekend’s derby defeat.

Marcus Rashford faces disciplinary action after ‘unacceptable’ partying

Fulham vs Manchester United: Team news

11:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Wilson, Joao Palhinha, Iwobi, Pereira, Willian, Muniz

Fulham vs Manchester United: Team news

11:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Marcus Rashford is NOT in the Manchester United squad to face Fulham.

The forward is missing as he failed a fitness test after picking up a knock in training yesterday, according to United.

Rashford has travelled to the Craven Cottage with the United team, however.

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho

Fulham vs Manchester United: Team news

11:28 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re just a couple of minutes away from the team news dropping at Craven Cottage.

Any surprises in store from Ten Hag and Silva?

Erik ten Hag issues Manchester United rallying cry as pressure grows on beleaguered manager

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Under-fire Erik ten Hag says Manchester United need to “stand up” and work “shoulder by shoulder” to turn around a season that is threatening to go into a tailspin.

Old Trafford is under the spotlight after two 3-0 home humiliations in the space of four days ratcheted up the pressure on a club enduing their worst start to a campaign since 1962-63.

Sunday’s derby defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester City was compounded by Newcastle on Wednesday, who comfortably won the repeat of February’s Carabao Cup final.

It underlined just how far things have gone off track since the sides met at Wembley, with United now having lost eight of their 15 matches in all competitions this term.

“This is not good enough and we know that,” manager Ten Hag said. “We were in the game and then in a couple of minutes we are giving the game away.

“That’s below our standards and we know that all and we have to take responsibility for this.”

Manchester United stand by Erik ten Hag – but has he already passed the point of no return?

11:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United still want to persevere with Erik ten Hag but the club are now at a grimly familiar point where results may take precedence over aims to persist with the manager, reports The Independent’s Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney.

There is already a view from some within Old Trafford that the Dutch coach has that same beaten air that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and David Moyes had in the final weeks of their tenures.

The big question is whether Ten Hag can change results and performances. The big problem is that there has been no sign of how. United have gone beyond regression now.

Casemiro ruled out for ‘several weeks’ with hamstring injury

11:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury that has added to Manchester United’s problems, Richard Jolly reports.

The Brazilian was hurt in the first half of Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle, which came after he missed United’s three previous matches with an ankle problem.

He is now set to miss the rest of United’s November – when they face Fulham, FC Copenhagen, Luton, Everton and Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old, who has not played the full 90 minutes in a match for United since September, could be in a race against time for potentially tough games at the start of December, when United face Newcastle and Chelsea before Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

His absence means loan signing Sofyan Amrabat could get an extended run as Erik ten Hag’s defensive midfielder.

Fulham vs Manchester United: Early team news

11:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham still have some injury issues in defence with Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo and Kenny Tete all out. Joao Palhinha and Willian will be among those who return to the starting line-up after Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Ipswich in the Carabao Cup.

Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle. Raphael Varane is back with the squad but Victor Lindelof is a doubt due to illness, while Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are confirmed absences from the defence.

Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford should return to the line-up after Ten Hag made seven changes for the defeat to Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups:

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Iwobi; Reid, Jiminez, Willian

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen; Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford

Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Fulham vs Manchester United?

The match will kick-off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 4 November at Craven Cottage, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 11am. TNT Sports can also stream the match live on Discovery+.

Good morning

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Fulham vs Manchester United in the Premier League, with the hosts knowing they have the chance to pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag by ending a 14-year winless run against the visitors.

Fulham have not beaten Manchester United since 2009, losing 14 and drawing three of the games they have played since. But with United having made a woeful start to the season, with five defeats already, Marco Silva’s side have a precious opportunity.

United come into the fixture having suffered two heavy defeats at Old Trafford this week, first being thrashed by Manchester City in the derby before Newcastle ended their Carabao Cup defence in an abject 3-0 loss.

Defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend left United eight points off the top four already and although Ten Hag’s position is considered to be safe for now, the pressure would only increase on the Dutchman should that gap stretch any wider.

Follow all the build-up and latest updates ahead of Fulham vs Manchester United in the day’s early kick-off.