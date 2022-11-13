Fulham vs Man United: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results and odds today

Alex Young
·2 min read
Fulham vs Man United: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results and odds today

Manchester United are away at Fulham in the final Premier League game before the mid-season break for the World Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Craven Cottage six points off the top four after they lost at Aston Villa last weekend and Newcastle and Tottenham both won on Saturday.

United will not want to lose further ground in the race for the Champions League but they face a tough game against a Fulham side enjoying a good season under Marco Silva.

The Cottagers suffered late penalty heartache when they lost 2-1 at Manchester City last weekend but can move above Chelsea into eighth place with a win.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Craven Cottage in west London will host the match.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Where to watch Fulham vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Fulham vs Man United team news

For Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovic has been ruled out with an ankle injury and is now in a race to be fit for Serbia's first World Cup group game. Carlos Vinicius should deputise.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid is available again after serving a suspension for five yellow cards, but both Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed have been hit by one-game bans for the same offence.

Antony Martial is fit again for United, but both Antony and Jadon Sancho will be assessed ahead of the game.

Raphael Varane remains out, which could see Harry Maguire afforded minutes ahead of the World Cup. Diogo Dalot is out after picking up five bookings of his own.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Fulham vs Man United prediction

Both teams will be looking for a positive sign-off before the mid-season break, and both will feel confident about doing so. Mitrovic is a big loss for Fulham, but United are hardly a closed shop at the back.

Marcus Rashford looks to be getting back to his best, and Martial is back amongst the goals after returning from injury. Should be plenty of entertainment at Craven Cottage, we’re backing a 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 14

Draws: 20

Man United wins: 52

Fulham vs Man United match odds

Fulham: 29/10

Draw: 29/10

Man United: 9/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Latest Stories

  • Long lines, slow data. Ky’s election hiccups must be fixed. Immediately.

    Linda Blackford: Election night screwups, the year of the woman, and other thoughts from Tuesday night.

  • Kevin Conroy, Beloved Batman Voice Actor, Dies at 66

    The voice of the Caped Crusader in more than 60 different productions died after a short battle with cancer

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad

  • Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He’s getting well taken care of.” Kane got tangled with Lightning

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.