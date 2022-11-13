Fulham vs Man United: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results and odds today

Manchester United are away at Fulham in the final Premier League game before the mid-season break for the World Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Craven Cottage six points off the top four after they lost at Aston Villa last weekend and Newcastle and Tottenham both won on Saturday.

United will not want to lose further ground in the race for the Champions League but they face a tough game against a Fulham side enjoying a good season under Marco Silva.

The Cottagers suffered late penalty heartache when they lost 2-1 at Manchester City last weekend but can move above Chelsea into eighth place with a win.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Craven Cottage in west London will host the match.

Where to watch Fulham vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Fulham vs Man United team news

For Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovic has been ruled out with an ankle injury and is now in a race to be fit for Serbia's first World Cup group game. Carlos Vinicius should deputise.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid is available again after serving a suspension for five yellow cards, but both Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed have been hit by one-game bans for the same offence.

Antony Martial is fit again for United, but both Antony and Jadon Sancho will be assessed ahead of the game.

Raphael Varane remains out, which could see Harry Maguire afforded minutes ahead of the World Cup. Diogo Dalot is out after picking up five bookings of his own.

Fulham vs Man United prediction

Both teams will be looking for a positive sign-off before the mid-season break, and both will feel confident about doing so. Mitrovic is a big loss for Fulham, but United are hardly a closed shop at the back.

Marcus Rashford looks to be getting back to his best, and Martial is back amongst the goals after returning from injury. Should be plenty of entertainment at Craven Cottage, we’re backing a 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 14

Draws: 20

Man United wins: 52

Fulham vs Man United match odds

Fulham: 29/10

Draw: 29/10

Man United: 9/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).