Fulham vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

First place in the Premier League table will be Manchester City’s for the first time since August if they can defeat Fulham today.

City’s dominant 4-1 victory over title rivals Arsenal in midweek has put them in the box seat for a third successive Premier League crown, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland in sumptuous form.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now just two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand – with the Gunners not in action until Tuesday.

Standing in their way are Fulham, whose Premier League safety was confirmed this week despite a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Tuesday. It’s the first time since 2013 that the Cottagers have retained their top flight status, after suffering relegation in 2019 and 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham versus Manchester City is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off today, Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Craven Cottage will host the fixture.

Where to watch Fulham vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports Main Event will also show the game from kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch the action on the Sky Go app and website.

Fulham vs Man City team news

Guardiola has confirmed Nathan Ake will not be fit enough to feature in this one, although he’s unlikely to stick with Manuel Akanji, who played at left-back against Arsenal. Aymeric Laporte looks the favourite to start in that position.

Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden may be rotated into the side at the expense of Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva, although Haaland will surely be retained up front – no doubt striking fear into the hearts of the Fulham defenders.

Fulham believe Harry Wilson will be okay to start, while Willian’s fitness will be assessed ahead of kick-off; he’s currently a major doubt.

Mahrez could join Haaland in the City attack at Fulham (AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham vs Man City prediction

Marco Silva’s side have little to play for now, other than to compete for a top half finish in the Premier League, whereas City look like an unstoppable juggernaut and will have top spot in their sights. Fulham have failed to beat City in their previous 19 meetings, last tasting victory in April 2009.

Story continues

With De Bruyne, Haaland and company all firing, the visitors should cruise to victory in West London.

A 3-0 win to Man City.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham wins: 17

Draws: 16

Manchester City wins: 38

Fulham vs Man City match odds

Fulham win: 13/1

Draw: 11/2

Manchester City win: 2/9

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).